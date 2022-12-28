Campers: Windier first week of January 2023 for northern NZ

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 - 13:43

Starting this weekend and not easing until around Friday January 6th, stronger east to nor'east winds may become a constant in some exposed parts of the upper North Island.

"A low pressure system between New Zealand and New Caledonia is trying to move our way, but thankfully for most holidaymakers high pressure is in charge across our country keeping most of this low pressure offshore for now" says WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan. "However as the high does the job of blocking this low from coming in next week, it creates a 'squash zone' of windy weather halfway between the centre of the high and the centre of the low - and this will cover the upper North Island, from about Coromandel Peninsula northwards".

According to WeatherWatch.co.nz, the general forecast calls for winds of 20 to 50km/h (11 to 27 knots) around some eastern beaches / coastal areas from this Sunday to next Friday (Jan 1 - 6). There may be some localised areas, mostly in the Far North, where winds may reach over 62km/h (33 knots) and above, which is gale force.

"This is not a storm for New Zealand, but for those in tents and awnings the windy weather can be a bit of an issue. Advanced notice gives people plenty of time to get some extra pegs, sort where to put up tents/awnings, park vehicles and to get your head the forecast to see best and worst days ahead" says Duncan.

The offshore depression will also generate dangerous rips and large waves - even if the weather on land is calm and sunny. This may become more of an issue for upper North Island beaches mid next week.

"Hopefully for most people this will be a small annoyance rather than a major headache, but it's good to be in the know of what is creating our weather while so many of us are outside amongst it day in and day out".

The low is expected to fall apart in the NZ area late next week bringing a few days of broken up rain bands and showers for holidaymakers and farmers.

High pressure looks likely to return the following week, based on long range modelling.

RuralWeather.co.nz wind forecast graph showing windy easterlies kicking in for Hahei in Coromandel Peninsula next week.

Late next week low pressure likely comes in - but it falls apart, being squeezed by high pressure to the east and the west, the low will weaken but will take days to do so. WeatherWatch.co.nz

PredictWind.com map for Tuesday next week shows a deep low in the north Tasman Sea, a powerful high pressure zone over the Chatham Islands and windy E to NE winds over exposed parts of northern NZ. The low is expected to fall apart over New Zealand bringing some windy weather then rain, before likely clearing by the second week of January.

WeatherWatch.co.nz