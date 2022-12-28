Central Otago / Lakes fire risk will spike on Thursday - FENZ

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 - 16:07

Holidaymakers and locals alike are being asked to take particular care not to spark an unwanted fire in Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes areas tomorrow (Thursday).

Fire and Emergency is predicting it will be a "spike day" when the fire danger rises sharply before dropping back again.

Otago Community Risk Manager James Knapp says that the overall fire risk in the region is in the moderate-to-high range, where care is always needed, but in some areas the risk will rise to very high or even extreme tomorrow, before dropping back again on Friday.

"On Monday we had a "near miss" on Queenstown Hill, and it was only thanks to the efforts of the volunteer fire brigades that homes weren’t damaged or destroyed. It shows just how quickly a small fire can grow into a blaze and be very difficult to bring under control," Mr Knapp says.

There are year-round fire bans in some parts of Otago and temporary fireworks bans in others, but people are asked to take particular care with all open fires tomorrow, even in areas currently without restrictions. This includes activities like mowing or welding, that can generate sparks, as well as lighting campfires or bonfires.