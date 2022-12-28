Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 - 21:18

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $11.6 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2023! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 11 December and 7.30pm Saturday 31 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously. We know our Lotto and Instant Kiwi gift packs make fun Christmas presents, just remember, Instant Kiwi is an age-restricted product, so only gift to friends and whÄnau who are 18+.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.