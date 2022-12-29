Urgent reminder from Surf Life Saving Northern Region to keep a close watch on children in water and on the beach

Thursday, 29 December, 2022 - 09:28

Surf Life Saving Northern Region has issued an urgent reminder to parents and caregivers to actively supervise their children, including in the water, after surging waves on the west coast of Auckland saw lifeguards at Bethells Beach assisting 33 people to safety - including children - most of whom had lost their footing and were beginning to be swept away in the strong current.

Other beaches around Northern Region embarked on time consuming searches for missing children, including at WaipÅ« Cove and Årewa.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams says that

it’s crucial that parents and caregivers keep a close watch on children, both on the water

and on the beach.

"It’s simply not enough to watch from the shore, especially given the surging conditions seen on the west coast yesterday.

"Please don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions. They should be within an arm’s reach - our tamariki are particularly susceptible to strong currents, and with all the water we have seen moving about they can quickly be swept away.

"Secondly, always swim between the flags, and educate your children about the importance of swimming between the flags. It’s up to all of us to lead by example," he says.

"We know beaches are especially dangerous with king tides and large swells, and this is already stretching lifeguard services across the country. It is all the more important for parents and caregivers to play their part."

Williams also issued a reminder that there were plenty of other hazards around the coastlines of the Northern Region, and parents and caregivers should be carefully supervising their children while they were on land as well.

Wednesday 28 December Northern Region patrol summary WaipÅ« Cove undertook an extensive search for a missing seven-year-old boy after he went for a run on the beach to warm up. Police were en route when the child was eventually found three kilometres down the beach. Mangawhai Heads assisted a 50 year old male back to shore.

In Årewa, a grandmother lost sight of her grandchild in the flags, and asked the lifeguards on flag duty for assistance. A child matching the description was sighted in the water south of the flagged area, and once contact was made, the child was confirmed found and returned to their relieved grandmother.

In MÄori Bay, south of Muriwai, two body boarders went out, but only one returned to shore. The body boarder raised the alarm with Police and lifeguards, who activated an RWC water-based response, as well as a land-based response. Thankfully the secondly body boarder made it back to shore and made contact with the Police and lifeguards to confirm that they were okay.

Lifeguards at Bethells Beach assisted 31 people, most of whom got into trouble in the surging waves when they lost their footing and started to get swept away. The lifeguards stressed that people need to be aware of the conditions, especially when bringing children to the beach, as they are particularly susceptible to strong currents.

Piha conducted a precautionary search for two surfers, as they were informed by a concerned member of the public and also by the local surf school that they had seen them go out but not return to shore, and the lifeguard tower had also lost sight of them.

Lifeguards from both Piha and United North Piha conducted a search south to Mercer Bay using a Rescue Water Craft, while another lifeguard conducted a land search in case they had made it back. After an extensive search of these high probability areas resulted in no sign of them, the search was called off.

Piha lifeguards also assisted a swimmer who had gotten out of their depth and required help getting back to shore, followed by an after-hours rescue of a swimmer who had been caught in a rip in the middle of the beach. They were notified of the rescue and responded with an IRB, but by the time they reached the beach the patient was able to stand, so the lifeguards assisted the man to shore on foot.

Karekare assisted in a search for two missing teenage trampers. Thankfully they were located at the start of the walking track 20 minutes after lifeguards were alerted.

28 December patrol statistics:

No. of people rescued 1

No. of people assisted 33

No. of major first aids 3

No. of minor first aids 14

No. of searches 9

No. of preventatives 427

No. of people involved 4830

No. of hours worked 695

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

âª Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

âª Read and understand the safety signs - ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

âª Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

âª Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water - always keep them within arm’s reach

âª Get a friend to swim with you - never swim or surf alone

âª Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: -Relax and float, -Raise your hand and -Ride the rip

âª Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket âª If in doubt, stay out!

âª If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

âª Be sun smart - slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.