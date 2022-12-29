Countdown to the 2023 Census

Thursday, 29 December, 2022 - 14:44

The countdown is on to New Zealand’s next census as we welcome in the new year, Stats NZ said today.

With just 66 days (from 31 December) until the official five-yearly count of New Zealand’s people and dwellings, citizens, residents, and overseas visitors are just weeks away from taking part in the 2023 Census. Census Day is Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

"The 2023 Census is the only survey we all do as a country. Not only is it the official count of people and the places we live or stay, but it provides a point in time understanding of life in Aotearoa New Zealand and how the population is faring now, and how life is changing over time," Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations said.

The information collected is turned into census data that is used to make important decisions that impact every person and community.

"Iwi, community organisations, councils, businesses, and the government all make important decisions about where to fund and locate services and key infrastructure like hospitals, schools, roads, public transport, parks, and recreation facilities using data from the census," said Mason.

For example, Nau Mai Ra, which supplies affordable power to whanau, was started when Ezra Hirawani and Ben Armstrong saw census data that showed that 130,000 families were living without power.

"There are many examples all over the country of how census data has been used to help improve the lives of Kiwis. It is so important people take part so the data from the 2023 Census truly reflects who we are as a country and the communities we are part of," said Mason.

The census is the only way we collect information about how many people speak te reo MÄori and provides data about which iwi people are affiliated to.

"Iwi use census data to understand more about their people, where they are living and how they are doing. This helps to plan for future generations and may influence how services are funded and delivered for MÄori in the future," Mason said.

For the 2023 Census there will be double the number of census collectors in communities to assist those that might need it.

"We are making sure that it will be easier for people to take part in the next census. There will be more choice about how to take part - either online or on paper - and there will be more census collectors providing more support to people so they can complete their census forms," Mason said.

"For the first time the census questions will be translated into New Zealand Sign Language. Braille will be available again, and questions in audio format to assist people to take part. Information about the census will be available in 29 languages, and the call centre is being set up with nine languages.

"I encourage everyone to help make a difference and play their part in ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand gets the best possible data we can in the 2023 Census. Tatau Tatou - All of us count."