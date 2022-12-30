Party safely these holidays - Police

Friday, 30 December, 2022 - 06:45

This summer Police want to offer some tips for people to keep safe when going out and enjoying festivals, parties and gigs.

- If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start.

- Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

- Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.

- Look after your friends and stick together.

- Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.

- Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

- Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

- Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.

- If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely.

We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this.

Do not allow your mates to do this either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable.

It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously.

We will respond to and investigate every incident reported to us.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pÅ, pÅ te ao, kei konei mÄtou hei Äwhina

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious.

If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number - call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tÅ« ana rÄnei tÄtahi mea taihara, hihira rÄnei i taua wÄ tonu.

MÄnÄ kua pahawa kÄ, me tuku taipitopito mÄ te nama ohotata-kore a NgÄ Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rÄnei