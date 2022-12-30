Foodstuffs North Island’s Centenary Year

Friday, 30 December, 2022 - 20:05

Foodstuffs North Island has been serving New Zealanders since 1922, when a grocer named J. Heaton Barker called together members of the Auckland Masters Grocers Association to discuss plans for the formation of a co-operative (co-op) buying group.

From the beginning, the grocers in the co-op wanted to achieve bigger things and get better value for New Zealanders. Jump forward a century and the ways the co-operative has evolved to cater to growing and changing communities is well worth celebrating, which is what Foodstuffs North Island has been doing throughout 2022 to mark its 100th year of serving New Zealanders.

Chris Quin, Chief Executive of Foodstuffs North Island said: "Turning 100 is a huge milestone and we’re very privileged to be a part of so many New Zealand communities. Amongst all the challenges we were also able to take some time to acknowledge and honour all the people and the achievements that’s gone into making Foodstuffs North Island what it is today. People and the incredible work they do are at the very centre of every success story we have to tell from the last century and our 100-year events have been an incredible journey through our shared history."

"The grocery industry never stands still and, as a team of thousands, working together is more important than ever as we face into the cost of living crisis. Between May and December in 2022, we held food price inflation below supplier cost increases and FPI, something I’m very proud of and as our centenary year comes to a close, we’re more focussed than ever on keeping the cost of doing business down and helping our customers find value. Being Here for NZ is the way we’ve done things in our co-op for 100 years and it’s how we will go into the next 100 - we’ll be constantly growing and evolving to keep on exceeding our customers’ expectations."

Here’s a roundup of the some of the highlights from Foodstuffs North Islands centenary year:

In January we launched our new parental leave policy for our support centre and supply chain staff, providing 12 weeks of paid parental leave, regardless of gender

In February we provided disaster relief support to the people of Tonga by providing food and water and our Here for NZ fund donated $50,000 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Meanwhile our Landing Drive Support Centre achieved a 6 Green Star - Office Build v3 Certified Rating by the New Zealand Green Building Council

In May we received the Rainbow Tick Accreditation for our Support Centre and Supply Chain offices. Demonstrating we’re a progressive, inclusive and dynamic organisation that reflects the communities we’re based in.

In June we partnered with Te Kahu Oranga WhÄnau to open Te Hiku PÄtaka, a social supermarket in KaitÄia

In July we held our annual Checker of the Year event celebrating the retail excellence of our frontline teams

In August we held a three-week immersive exhibition, telling the story of the co-op’s past, present and future and had the privilege of hosting co-operative members, supplier partners and Foodstuffs alumni through the displays. We also partnered with Butterbean Motivation (BBM) to open a social supermarket in Tokoroa

In September we partnered with Whare Äwhina to open 155 Whare Kai, a social supermarket based in WhangÄrei. We also launched our Gender Affirmation Policy for support centre and supply chain teams, demonstrating out support for team members who are affirming their gender

In November we partnered with Linkt Community Trust to open a social supermarket in OtÅ«moetai, bringing our total to five. We also announced plans to partner with community organisations to open many more social supermarkets right across the motu.

Further information about Foodstuffs commitment to be ‘Here for NZ’ is available here.

About Foodstuffs North Island:

Foodstuffs North Island is a 100% New Zealand owned co-operative, with 323 owner operated stores in communities across Te Ika-a-MÄui operating under the Four Square, New World, PAK’nSAVE, and Gilmours brands. With 2.7 million customer visits in our stores and online every week and 24,000 Foodies across the North Island, we play a big role in Kiwis' lives. Our purpose is to make sure New Zealanders get more out of life and we aspire to be one of the most customer driven retailers in the world.