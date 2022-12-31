Pasifika celebrated in New Year Honours

Saturday, 31 December, 2022 - 08:09

A former Premier of Niue and a leading Pacific doctor in the fight against COVID-19 have been celebrated in this year’s New Year honours said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

Young Vivian who was the leader of Niue in the 1990’s and 2000’s led the response to Cyclone Heta and oversaw the construction of Niue’s Foou Hospital. He has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Young Vivian has been a great voice for Niue’s culture and language," Aupito William Sio said.

"I am also delighted to see that Dr Apisalome Talemaitoga who has been a resolute champion for the Pacific Community in the battle against COVID-19has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Dr Talemaitoga was instrumental in communicating the vaccine message to our community. He is now Co-Chair of the National COVID-19 response group.

"It’s also great that Pacific humour is reflected on this list with comedian David Fane being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. David Fane was a founder of the Naked Samoans troupe.

"He is also been a familiar face on Aotearoa New Zealand screens starring in everything from Sione’s Wedding to Outrageous Fortune and Bro’ Town.

"Another champion of our Pacific Community is Nathan Fa’avae who has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Nathan Fa’avae has pioneered women’s adventure racing and founded the Fa’avae Foundation which funds Pacific young people who want to experience outdoor education.

"Those being honoured also reflect the fantastic diversity of areas that Pacific peoples are making a strong contribution in - which includes business, community, language, culture and the arts, health, and of course the recipients reflect the diversity of our communities that are the face of the New Zealand’s future," Aupito William Sio said.