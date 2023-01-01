Welcoming in New Year 2023 - NZ Police

Sunday, 1 January, 2023 - 10:45

Police are generally pleased with the behaviour of revellers across the country following a busy New Year’s Eve.

"There were a lot of people out to celebrate the New Year in the usual holiday hotspots, and a large Police presence ensured that any incidents were dealt with quickly", says Acting Commissioner of Police Glenn Dunbier

"Our staff were kept busy with the usual kinds of incidents we often see at this time of the year, but for the most part people out celebrating had a good time and stayed safe."

In addition to our frontline staff, Communications Centre staff experienced high demand overnight.

At its peak after midnight our comms centre staff were receiving two to three times the call volumes of a usual Saturday night.

"Our comms centre staff are often the unsung heroes of our emergency response and I want to acknowledge the work they do to ensure people get the help they need."

As people wake-up to the New Year and think about travel, Police urge drivers to be patient and to keep calm on the roads.

"As families start heading home to go back to work or relocate to another holiday location, we remind all drivers to be patient, keep calm and expect delays.

"If you’re feeling fatigued take a break.

There will be high volumes of traffic on the roads and delays will be inevitable at peak times.

"Consider delaying your departure or taking a few extra stops along the way - make the most of summer and get home safely."