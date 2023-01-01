Easterly Gales, then comes rain - first week of January 2023 for parts of NZ

Sunday, 1 January, 2023 - 13:08

Starting from now and not easing until around Friday January 6th, stronger east to nor'east winds may become a constant in some exposed parts of the upper North Island.

"A low pressure system between New Zealand and New Caledonia is trying to move our way, but thankfully for most holidaymakers powerful high pressure has been in charge across our country keeping most of this low pressure offshore for now" says WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan. "However as the high, for now, does the job of slowing down this low from coming in, it creates a 'squash zone' of windy weather halfway between the centre of the high and the centre of the low - and this will cover the upper North Island, from about Coromandel Peninsula northwards".

Windiest days look to be mid to late this week.

According to WeatherWatch.co.nz and RuralWeather.co.nz wind data from IBM the general forecast calls for winds of 30 to 65km/h (16 to 35 knots) around some eastern beaches / coastal areas from today (Jan 1) to Friday (Jan 6). There may be some localised areas, mostly from the very rural north of Auckland to Cape Reinga, where winds may reach over 80km/h (43 knots) and above, which is gale force and approaching severe gale.

See this graph and others for ALL locations in New Zealand by visiting www.RuralWeather.co.nz

Winds will be blustery in exposed areas but because this isn't a storm the straight line squash zone winds do mean our hills and ranges will bring shelter to some parts of northern NZ.

Windier E to NE winds may even slide down the eastern side of Canterbury.

"This isn't technically a storm for New Zealand, but for those in tents and awnings the windy weather can be a bit of an issue and we can't rule out pockets of severe weather here and there. Advanced notice gives people plenty of time to get some extra pegs, sort where to put up tents/awnings and to where to park vehicles in front of tents" says Duncan.

Generally speaking winds peak around Wednesday and Thursday - and then rain and showers will develop in the days after with isolated heavy falls.

As much as 70 to 100mm of rain may fall in some northern and western areas in the coming week - mostly later this week and next weekend. Not everyone has rain - those in the east from Gisborne southwards don't see much.

3 days expected rainfall FROM this Wednesday lunchtime to Saturday lunchtime. Map powered by WeatherWatch's exclusive IBM partnership.

The offshore depression will also generate dangerous rips and large waves - even if the weather on land is calm and dry. This may become more of an issue for upper North Island beaches mid next week.

"Hopefully for many people this will be a brief annoyance rather than a major headache, but it's good to be in the know of what is creating our weather while so many of us are outside amongst it day in and day out".

The low is expected to fall apart in the NZ area late this coming week bringing a few days of broken up rain bands and heavy showers for holidaymakers and farmers.

More nor'easters and showers are possible next week too.

Winds gusting to gale force are possible in the top section of the North Island, while blustery NE winds slide down the east coast as far south as Canterbury and Otago Peninsula. This is being caused by a powerful high pressure system departing NZ and a fairly deep low pressure zone in the sub-tropics coming in behind it.

Late next week low pressure likely comes in - but it falls apart, meaning localised heavy rain is possible. WeatherWatch.co.nz

PredictWind.com map for Tuesday this week shows a deep low in the north Tasman Sea, a powerful high pressure zone over the Chatham Islands and windy E to NE winds over exposed parts of northern NZ. The low is expected to fall apart over New Zealand bringing some windy weather then rain.

WeatherWatch.co.nz

Article can be viewed at:

https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/campers-windier-first-week-of-january-2023-for-northern-nz/