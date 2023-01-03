Media Release: Kiwi's generosity benefits the family of slain dairy worker, Janak Patel

Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 - 12:32

The Dairy and Business Owner’s Group extends its sincerest gratitude to all New Zealanders, whose generosity raised an amazing $101,754 on Give-A-Little for the family of the late Janak Patel. The proceeds have now been transferred to his family.

"This was the last thing ever, that we wanted to raise money for," says Sunny Kashal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"On 23 November 2022, Mr Patel was senselessly murdered due to greed. The murderer took what wasn't theirs before taking the most precious thing of all, a human life. Mr Patel was a fine young fellow full of promise.

"No money can make up for his loss. He became the second dairy owner or worker murdered in the past eight years after the 2014 killing of Mr Arun Kumar. These murders have really touched a nerve among Kiwis that enough is enough.

"We want Kiwis to know the family, that includes Mr Patel’s devastated widow, appreciate what you have donated in this most trying of times. We always knew the vast majority of Kiwis care because we are all whanau.

"This is why we include a letter from the parents of the late Janak Patel who are sharing the proceeds with the late Mr Patel’s widow:

"Dear Sunny Kaushal Ji

With the sudden loss of janak patel in an unfortunate circumstance, we as the family have lost a hugely and gap that will be hard to fill. We will no doubt have to move on and struggle without the breadwinner.

In such a situation, it was calming to see the entire community coming together. I had enormous support especially from the Indian High Commission to help organise and pay towards the cost of the funeral.

At the same time I would also like to thank you and the association by setting up an immediate give A Little page and collect funds for our help.

We have no appropriate words to thank you. Please accept our highest appreciation.

Kindest Regards

Janak's family."