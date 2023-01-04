Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million - Lotto NZ

Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 - 21:18

One lucky Lotto player from Christchurch will be starting their year on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Dunedin will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Caversham Night n Day in Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

