Napier Lotto player wins $1 million - Lotto NZ

Saturday, 7 January, 2023 - 20:59

One lucky Lotto player from Napier will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

