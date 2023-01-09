Staying power - DairyNZ

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 10:32

Dayna Rowe's into only her second season of managing a farm team, but she's quickly found her preferred approach.

"It’s the way you develop your team, it’s the way you treat your team and really encourage them, that makes all the difference. That’s been a huge part of my own style as I’ve come into managing staff," she says.

Despite being brought up on the family farm, Dayna didn’t really fall in love with dairying until she got a summer job milking cows and spraying weeds at home during a university break. Four years, two farms and a lot of hard work later, Dayna was offered the 2021/22 season farm manager role on her parents’ farm at Pongakawa near Te Puke.

The job offer topped off a great couple of years for Dayna; she’d won Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year in the 2021 NZ Dairy Industry Awards, and been runner-up in the same category in 2020.

Now still only 24, Dayna’s goal over the next three to five years is to continue building up the family farm, increasing her equity and purchasing some of the herd.

Everyone on board

Dayna and her partner Sam are keen surfers, heading down some lunchtimes to Pukehina Beach. Dayna also loves and teaches dancing. Her off-farm talents echo two key elements in her management style: balance and keeping everyone happily on their toes.

Importantly, Dayna does this with their input. She lets her team have a major say in roster-setting, divvies up jobs based on their personal skillsets and preferences, holds off-farm team-building activities at least twice a season, and has a weekly team meeting on Tuesday mornings.

"Those meetings are run by the whole team. They're an open place for everyone to share, not just me speaking to them," emphasises Dayna.

She takes a similar approach when she sits down with each team member for a three-monthly one-on-one.

"I really let them lead that conversation, so I'm not putting any ideas in their head."

Dayna makes sure her team have an opportunity to upskill, too.

"They’re welcome to do any sort of education, whether it be people management courses or Primary ITO courses. If they pass their course, we’ll pay their fees - it’s a little bit of an incentive for them to actually go and do well."

Milking the schedules

Dayna says she and her team’s open discussions around roster-setting aim for maximum flexibility for all.

"I make an initial roster; then it gets redone about three times to accommodate everyone's needs as best as I can. I like to make sure there's time for everyone's relationships and extracurricular activities: study, family time, whatever is important to them."

"A big part of it is flexibility," says Dayna. "If people want to work through the day so they can get to their kids' sport games by 3pm, or get to the doctor or other appointments, they're more than welcome to do that - so long as they communicate that with me."

Getting out what you put in

Funnily enough, showing care for her team has circled back to Dayna.

"People on my team now often ask what I would like time for. They’ve offered to do things like night checks for me on the evenings where I like to do my sports after work or something. That shows they’ve noticed and appreciated me doing it for them."

Shaping up their workplace together has given everyone staying power too. Her whole team has stuck with Dayna from the end of last season into this season.

"That was an awesome feeling: that what we're doing together is working, people want to be here, and they want to stay a part of this team. If you get a name for yourself as a workplace environment that's desirable to work in, you will attract people who want to work for you."

Future opportunities

Dayna is acutely aware that changing the way people work on-farm will be a critical part of ensuring the dairy sector can offer great jobs and great workplaces. That’s why she’s such a supporter of the sector’s Great Futures in Dairying workforce plan led by DairyNZ - and its aim to attract and retain great people to reduce the current labour shortage.

The plan is the sector’s strategy for shaping dairy farming as a competitive career option through a range of workplace and technology advances.

Dayna says she knows it’s going to take effort and buy-in from sector organisations, dairy companies, the Government, and most importantly, from farmers like herself and her team.

"We’ve got so many great opportunities in the dairy industry," Dayna says. "It’s so flexible - you can concentrate on everyone’s skillsets to decide who gets what job, too. You can think really differently about how a farm works.

"That’s what’s really cool: building a workplace that celebrates and creates a positive supportive environment. One that builds up the resilient workforce the Great futures in Dairying plan talks about."