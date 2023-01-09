Go wild with summer fun in Hamilton Kirikiriroa - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 11:29

Go wild with summer fun in Hamilton Kirikiriroa

Finding fun this summer has never been easier thanks to a collaborative activity guide and website produced by three of Hamilton’s best-loved visitor destinations, Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato.

Parents and caregivers will be able to take their pick of activities ranging from face painting and scavenger hunts to wildlife-themed events at all three venues.

Hamilton City Council’s Unit Director Visitor Destinations Lee-Ann Jordan said that the collaborative approach reflects Council’s vision to make Hamilton a more attractive, safe and liveable city.

"Our destinations are all looking forward to welcoming visitors and their whaanau this summer and showing them a great time," she said.

"It’s a wonderful time of year for both locals and out-of-town visitors to make the most of what our public facilities offer, from spotting animals at the Zoo or exploring the enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens, to being enthralled by world-class exhibitions at the Museum."

The New Zealand premiere of Wildlife Photographer of the Year at Waikato Museum has provided inspiration for a wild streak in the activity guide. On tour from the Natural History Museum, London, it is the first time Hamilton has been host to this internationally renowned exhibition of award-winning nature photography.

Alongside the 100 stunning photographs on display in the exhibition, family-friendly activities have been developed such as a hands-on photography workshop and a free ‘ABC Trail’ worksheet for young visitors.

Hamilton Zoo carries on the theme, with an exciting series of events ranging from live music and living statues, to a storytime session hosted by ‘safari explorers’. At Hamilton Gardens, visitors will be surprised and delighted by pop-up classical music performances and quirky characters roaming in the enclosed gardens.

The ‘Find Your Summer Fun’ schedule also features events held in conjunction with Hamilton City Libraries, Science in a Van, and a focus on celebrating the Lunar New Year with the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.

The activity guide is available as a printed schedule, a downloadable PDF document, or as an interactive calendar on the new website: www.findyourfun.nz. Information will also be shared on the destinations’ social media channels.

The fun kicks off at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo and Waikato Museum on Monday 9 January and runs every day until Monday 30 January (the Auckland Anniversary Day public holiday).

