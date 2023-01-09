University of Otago research highlights

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 13:01

Focusing on LGBTIQ+ homelessness

As a young campaigner on social justice and LGBTIQ+ rights, Dr Brodie Fraser has found working as a researcher in the Department of Public Health a perfect mix of their academic and activist interests.

A Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, Wellington, Fraser works in the He KÄinga Oranga Housing and Health Research Programme.

Their PhD research was the first to look at TakatÄpui and LGBTIQ+ people’s experiences of homelessness in Aotearoa New Zealand. Their research found the community’s experiences of homelessness to be diverse and multifaceted, highlighting the need for targeted support and the importance of focusing on addressing the structural, systemic causes of TakatÄpui and LGBTIQ+ homelessness. Their postdoctoral research extends this work further to examine housing instability in these communities.

Fraser says they completed a PhD at Otago by chance, after a friend mentioned He KÄinga Oranga had a fully-funded scholarship available for research in the area.

"I ended up in the perfect place, with colleagues who are all pushing to create change."

Fraser did a BA majoring in Political Science and minoring in Education, followed by a Master of Political Science at Te Herenga Waka- Victoria University of Wellington.

Being part of the community they are researching has both benefits and challenges, they say.

"There is always a lot of debate among academics on bringing your own personal experience to your work or considering yourself an activist. For me, I do bring my personal experience and would consider myself to be an activist scholar. I think it does make me a really good academic and it is part of why I am able to do the work that I do and why I am so passionate about it."

Fraser talks openly in the media about their research findings that discrimination in the housing market is placing TakatÄpui and LGBTIQ+ people at higher risk of homelessness, despite the potential for confronting feedback from the general public.

"There have definitely been times when I’ve had some odd emails land my way that aren’t particularly nice, and that is a risk but, for me, my passion about the topic and desire to raise awareness of the issue generally outweighs that."

Fraser grew up with a single mother in their early years, and neither of their parents were university-educated. Moving into academia has been a big challenge, they say.

"I am really lucky that I have such supportive colleagues, but there are still a lot of barriers for people with diverse backgrounds to get into academia.

"If universities do want to increase diversity, they need to increase the stipends paid to PhD students, especially if they want to support more MÄori and Pacific students into postgraduate study."

Fraser draws inspiration from the other researchers in the He KÄinga Oranga housing team, and was an acknowledged team member in the Rutherford Medal award the group received from the Royal Society Te ApÄrangi last year, an acknowledgement of the difference its work has made to housing and health.

"If I’m feeling a bit dejected, it’s nice to zoom out a bit and see the wonderful change that has been achieved."

Fraser names Associate Professor Nevil Pierse (deputy director of He KÄinga Oranga), who was one of their PhD supervisors, as a particular mentor.

"We have worked together a lot so I have really enjoyed going from being a student to being a colleague. I think that’s been quite a fun process for both of us.

"I am really thankful that I am able to do the research that I do, and do it in the team that I’m in."

Extracting stories from teeth

Dr Carolina Loch is interested in stories - specifically those which an animal’s teeth can tell about its life. Now she shares her own story, which has taken her from Brazil to Dunedin; from biologist to cutting-edge dental researcher.

Each of us carries our life story in our heads - quite literally.

Our teeth hold records of how we have lived, much as a black box carries information about an aircraft’s flight.

Dr Carolina Loch (deputy director of Dentistry’s Sir John Walsh Research Institute) is a world authority in unlocking the histories of teeth.

"You can get so much information: age, diet, health and disease, lifestyle, exposure to chemicals in the environment - I’m exploring the potential of teeth being a ‘black box’ that can unveil the secrets of a mammal’s life."

Loch’s research has involved marine mammals and primates, including modern and ancient humans, revealing new truths about our present and our past.

Since her PhD in Oral Biology/Palaeontology at Otago in 2013 she has published more than 60 papers in international journals, given more than 50 conference presentations, been involved in research grants totalling $1 million, and won numerous accolades, including an Early Career Award for Distinction in Research in 2019.

When Loch won her award, she had ambitions to see Otago and New Zealand becoming world leaders in researching evolutionary oral biology. She’s still confident.

"We have made big steps working towards that. COVID has slowed our progress temporarily, but we’ll get there."

Loch studied biology and zoology in her home country of Brazil before gaining an Otago scholarship to do a PhD with Geology’s Professor Ewan Fordyce and the late Professor Jules Kieser (Sir John Walsh Research Institute).

"Professor Kieser was one of the most inspiring and influential figures in my academic formation. It was an interesting journey for a biologist to end up in dentistry. I never expected that, but it shows the importance of being open to new ideas. You should take advantage of every opportunity."

Loch’s PhD on the evolution of teeth in whales and dolphins led to pioneering work that has secured her place as the world expert in the field.

"For most of it we were creating new approaches to the study of dolphin and whale teeth, doing things for the very first time and now everyone is following in our footsteps. That work is still very close to my heart."

Loch’s wide range of projects includes identifying ocean pollution by tracking metal exposure in marine species; looking at the effects of lack of vitamin D in human teeth - especially in the South Island, which sees less sun; characterising new treatments for dental caries in children; and understanding how baby and adult teeth can hold clues on rhythms of growth in humans.

Recent work with Loch’s Postdoctoral fellow Dr Ian Towle has been examining the evolution of humans and other primates and has found wear on the teeth of Japanese macaques similar to that found on early human teeth.

This unusual wear was considered evidence of tool use, indicating advances in our ancestors’ cultural habits. But the same wear has now been found on macaques that don’t use tools, so our early history may have to be reconsidered.

In 2020 the International Association for Dental Research selected 25 young investigators worldwide for a Centennial Emerging Leaders Award to recognise researchers "who will lead the dental research field into the next century".

Dentistry’s Loch and Dr May Mei were two of only four winners from the Asia Pacific region.

"This recognition shows we are doing great things here at Otago," says Loch, who was honoured and humbled by the award.

"The IADR is the most important dental research association in the world, so it was quite an achievement for someone who is not even a dentist to be considered. That was really cool."

Message from Mars

University of Otago astrochemist Dr Courtney Ennis (Chemistry) and his team are looking to Titan to understand more about the evolution of molecules pivotal for the formation of life.

At first glance it is hard to see what Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, could teach us about the origin of life on Earth.

With lakes of liquid methane several hundred metres deep and an ambient temperature of about minus 179 degrees Celsius, it is far from the green-blue globe that we think of as home. But at some time in the distant past similar conditions may have generated the building blocks of life here.

"We know that Earth is a world of complex chemistry where life has altered its environment, but Titan is an untouched laboratory that in many ways could mimic an early Earth," Ennis explains.

"It has a sustained atmosphere driving a meteorological cycle that has carved a surface through methane rains and erosion, unquestionably a dynamic landscape. Such hydrocarbon rains then pool into standing liquids on the surface which is, as far as we know, unique amongst other planetary bodies."

Ennis says the NASA and ESA Cassini-Huygens spacecraft mission from 2004-17 did a magnificent job detailing the chemical composition of Titan’s atmosphere and identifying the formation of aerosol particles and condensed liquid droplets.

"So that’s where we come in and try to simulate atmospheric chemical processes in the laboratory to better understand if more complex organic molecules - such as those involved in biological systems - are generated in Titan’s environment. Perhaps, if delivered to the surface, these organics can be altered into more advanced chemical systems in Titan’s lakes."

Our understanding of Titan will be taken to a whole new level with NASA’s NZ$1.26 billion Dragonfly mission, which will blast off in 2027 and arrive at Titan in 2034 for a three-year surface mission using a drone to sample the chemistry of Titan and send data back to Earth.

In the meantime, an $875,000 Marsden Fund grant will allow Ennis and his team to work with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) and NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Pasadena in California to investigate potential chemical targets for Dragonfly to unearth.

"We have a time window to optimise our laboratory studies and tease out various chemical reactions unfolding on Titan. We then hope to provide background data and predict what organics may be found in the atmosphere and surface for Dragonfly to then validate our findings," says Ennis.

To develop those predictions they are effectively recreating Titan in a vacuum-tight reaction chamber. This vessel will allow them to take the temperature down to about -200 degrees Celsius to produce aerosol particles. These materials can then be exposed to UV light and other high energy radiation sources to simulate Titan astrochemistry.

"It is this harsh energy environment that initiates the breaking and reforming of chemical bonds where ultimately we hope to identify species such as nucleobases, being the molecular framework of DNA."

Transforming cancer treatment

An Otago cancer researcher’s intrepid quest for new cancer therapies is professional and personal.

Dr Sarah Diermeier (Biochemistry) was 12 years old, living in Bavaria in Germany, when she determined to devote her life to cancer research after witnessing her aunt and then her grandmother suffer and die from cancer.

Diermeier says it had a huge impact on her. "I remember being really angry at the disease. Watching a relative going through cancer treatment is something that no one should have to do. Even if it is successful, the side-effects are absolutely horrible.

"I decided that there needs to be a better way, so I went to the library and read up on what I needed to study to become a cancer researcher, all with the goal in mind of one day developing new cancer drugs that increase the survival of cancer patients but also are much better tolerated by cancer patients."

This propelled her to complete a PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Regensburg in Bavaria in 2013 and undertake postdoctoral studies at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York.

She just happened to start work in the New York laboratory at the same time as an Otago Biochemistry graduate, Dr Rowan Herridge, also doing postdoctoral studies. They married and relocated to Otago, both joining the Department of Biochemistry in 2018.

Diermeier was soon awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship, which was the launchpad for her research at Otago on the role of what are called long non-coding ribonucleic acids (lncRNAs) in the growth and spread of cancer, picking up on research she had carried out in New York.

"RNA therapeutics is a new area of research that has this vast underexplored potential," says Diermeier.

"I think there is a really good chance that we can come up with some fantastically efficacious new cancer drugs that have very low toxicity for the patient."

Diermeier explains that she and her laboratory team are interested in specific lncRNA molecules that are present in cancer cells but not in normal healthy cells. The team’s intent is to develop innovative drugs that target these molecules, stopping the growth of cancer cells and preventing their spread to other areas of the body.

The research programme is currently focused on breast and colorectal cancer, which are major health concerns in Aotearoa New Zealand and worldwide, but Diermeier says that removing these harmful lncRNAs could also hold the key to treating many additional forms of cancer, without the side-effects of treatments such as chemotherapy, thereby increasing survival rates and patient wellbeing.

Diermeier adds that the knowledge they are acquiring could also be translated to other diseases, including neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and cardiovascular disorders.

On the back of her research programme, Diermeier has led the formation of a new biotech start-up company, Amaroq Therapeutics, to develop the cancer drugs.

The company has secured a record $14 million investment through Otago Innovation - the Otago University company that helps Otago researchers commercialise their work - on the basis of Diermeier’s expertise in these IncRNAs and her ability to demonstrate their usefulness in targeting various forms of cancer. She is the company’s chief scientific officer.

Diermeier says the company is aiming to develop drugs that target specific cancers. One drug for treating a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer is already undergoing pre-clinical studies with the hope of it being available to patients as a part of a clinical trial by 2024.

Diermeier’s laboratory team involved in these studies includes recent PhD graduates Kathleen Lucere and Megan O’Malley, and PhD students Holly Pinkney and Kaitlyn Tippett. She is also collaborating with colleagues in the Departments of Biochemistry, Medicine and Pathology in Dunedin, and at Otago’s campuses in Christchurch and Wellington, along with former colleagues at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Diermeier has led the research programme and start-up company while also starting up a family, with three-year-old Samuel welcoming his baby brother, Lukas, in July.

Anxiety control

Research designed to better understand what happens inside our brains when we feel anxious could unlock more effective ways of treating anxiety disorders.

Dr Joon Kim (Physiology) is aiming to produce the first evidence of how neural circuits in the brain control anxiety. He is experimenting with mice but says the research can readily translate to humans because the neurons in the brain that control stress are identical.

Kim is recording activity in stress neurons - called corticotropinreleasing hormone (CRH) neurons - in mice using a machine he and his mentor, Dr Karl Iremonger, developed in the absence of any commercial products that could do the job.

Special proteins are introduced in the mice to make their stress neurons glow when they are active, and this light is recorded via a tiny optical implant connected to the machine. The stress neurons are activated by playing harmless noise to the mice for a few minutes, which they perceive as a potential danger.

Kim says current anxiety research is mostly behavioural, and he wants to take a more mechanistic approach to what is happening in the brain when a person feels anxious.

He has previously identified how acute elevations in stress neural activity in mice are associated with a switch from low- to high-anxiety behaviours.

Kim’s current research is examining how CRH neurons cause this anxiety switch in the brain. This involves understanding how CRH neurons communicate with other neurons to cause this changed anxiety state. He says understanding how the brain flips this switch in anxiety states is essential to understanding when, and how, things go wrong.

The research fellow says current anxiety treatments are largely based on trial and error, and have a broad range of effects. However, by understanding the biological mechanisms by which the brain gives rise to anxiety, his research could have the potential to provide new therapies that target the specific mechanisms in the brain that cause anxiety.

Kim was born in South Korea and emigrated to New Zealand with his family at the age of six. He went to school in Christchurch before studying Anatomy at the University of Otago.

"During my third year I attended a lecture by Professor Greg Anderson on gene mutation that blew my mind. It made me interested in how the brain works."

He completed a PhD under Anderson and worked for several years as a research fellow in Iremonger’s laboratory, studying stress hormones, before launching his own research programme last year, thanks to Marsden Grant funding from the Royal Society Te ApÄrangi. A postgraduate student, Isaac Tripp, is assisting with the research.

And what stresses the stress researcher? "I don’t get stressed by work so much as little things like burning dinner or when fly fishing and you see a fish blatantly refusing your fly," Kim confesses.

Sovereign rights to health and wellbeing

A passion for upholding sovereign rights to health and wellbeing for tangata whenua has led Dr Paula Toko King to a career in Kaupapa Maori research that encompasses areas of racism, disability, care and protection, youth justice and prison.

Dr Paula Toko King completed a medical degree at the University of Auckland and was on track to become a paediatrician before switching to public health, a move prompted by seeing children return again and again with preventable illnesses.

"MÄori and Pacific peoples and other groups who experience marginalisation by society end up getting the same illnesses that are related to social determinants of health equity. I was seeing the same things day in and day out.

"I thought there must be a better way than this."

King (Te AupÅuri, Te Rarawa, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti WhÄtua, Waikato-Tainui, NgÄti Maniapoto) now works as a Public Health physician and Senior Research Fellow at Te RÅpÅ« Rangahau Hauora a Eru PÅmare research centre at the University of Otago, Wellington.

Her work combines her interest in tamariki wellbeing with hauora MÄori and has been heavily influenced by the late Dr Moana Jackson. She acknowledges the considerable guidance and support from hauora MÄori leaders based in Te Whanganuia-Tara, such as Dr Donna Cormack, Associate Professor Bridget Robson (Associate Dean, MÄori), Associate Professor Ricci Harris, Dr Melissa McLeod, Associate Professor Tristram Ingham and Bernadette Jones.

"As soon as I went into this, I knew it was actually what I was looking for all along."

King has this year been awarded funding from the Health Research Council to look at improving the health and wellbeing of whÄnau when they re-enter the community after being incarcerated.

She co-leads the project alongside Dr Ruth Cunningham from the Department of Public Health, Wellington and Cheryl Davies (NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti Wehi, NgÄti Mutunga o Wharekauri) from KÅkiri Marae.

The project is the first in New Zealand to investigate health and wellbeing outcomes for MÄori who have been incarcerated.

The research team includes advisers and research assistants who have lived experience of incarceration. Participants in the research will also be supported to become qualitative researchers on the project if they choose to.

"It is about people who have been in prison driving their own solutions for transformational change.

"At the end of the day, they are the ones who are going to know what really works for their own health and wellbeing."

King’s 2021 PhD explored the co-design of equitable health and disability-related services for tamariki and rangatahi MÄori and led to her consulting over the naming and design of Wellington’s new Child Health Service and Hospital, Te Wao Nui - The Great Forest of Tane, to ensure it was a welcoming space for all children and young people.

She is excited about work she has just finished with the University of Auckland developing an ethical framework for engaging with children and young people who are care experienced.

The Kia Tika, Kia Pono framework has been co-created with rangatahi to help ensure their rights are upheld and aims to make those involved in the sector do their own self-reflection.

Her focus on tÄngata whenua rights has also led her to work in the area of disability. She was commissioned by the Waitangi Tribunal to write a report for Stage Two of the Wai 2575 Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. She recently gave evidence to the tribunal on her findings - that, within the context of colonisation, coloniality, racism and ableism, the intersection of indigeneity and disability leads to significant inequities for MÄori with lived experience of disability.

She says her interest in indigenous rights stems from her upbringing in what was then a remote community in TahÄroa on the west coast of the North Island near Kawhia.

"We were very immersed in te ao MÄori there. Everything centred around the pÄ and I experienced a way of life where tamariki were elevated as leaders."

At the age of nine, King moved with her family.

"All of a sudden as little MÄori girls, my sister and I were experiencing racism," she remembers.

"It was a bit of a culture shock (and) I always go back to that MÄori lens of thinking where tamariki were platformed and absolutely valued. This has been disrupted by colonisation, but we can go back to that.

"I want all tamariki and rangatahi in Aotearoa to experience that."

The whakapapa, matauranga and tikanga of water safety

A University of Otago researcher is having a major influence on the rethinking and rewriting of the country’s approach to water safety.

Dr Chanel Phillips (Centre of Indigenous Science) recalls collecting pipis with her father and siblings as her first connection to the water, which she grew up in, on and around in the "winterless North" of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Phillips (NgÄti Hine, NgÄpuhi) went on to study Physical Education at Otago, writing a Master’s thesis (with distinction) on the role of mahinga kai (traditional food gathering practices) for MÄori physical education and health.

She then completed a PhD (assessed to be of exceptional quality) on MÄori perspectives of water safety, in which she looked at water safety messages within MÄori oral narratives, and how they might be used today to teach water safety and help reduce the high drowning rate of MÄori (who comprised 17 per cent of the population and 31 per cent of drownings last year).

In the process, she devised a pioneering MÄori water safety and health model, Wai Puna (wellspring of water and knowledge), which she says provides a holistic connection to water that goes far beyond learning water safety skills alone and practices such as wearing a life jacket.

Phillips explains that Wai Puna is centred on strengthening traditional connections with water and improving water safety knowledge, attitudes and behaviour through understanding whakapapa (ancestral) links to water, mÄtauranga (traditional knowledge) derived from ancestors’ experiences with water, and tikanga (practices) in the water.

Wai Puna in turn has laid the foundations for a research project at Otago funded by the Health Research Council, tasked with creating a water safety programme for MÄori families.

The lecturer in MÄori Physical Education and Health says that she and other team members have been working with MÄori communities in Otago, Waikato and Northland, drawing on their environmental and cultural knowledge around water-based activities - such as fishing, food gathering and diving - to develop key MÄori water safety skills and competencies. The aim is to roll out the programme nationwide.

Phillips is a principal investigator, along with her Otago colleague and mentor, Associate Professor Anne-Marie Jackson, and Dr Jordan Waiti of Waikato University.

"While MÄori are over-represented in drowning statistics, drowning prevention strategies have largely neglected MÄori perspectives on water safety," Phillips says.

There are, however, signs of what she describes as "a significant shift" in outlook. Her Wai Puna model has underpinned Water Safety New Zealand’s latest water safety sector strategy, Wai Ora Aotearoa; and it is influencing the Ministry of Transport’s current policy development review for recreational safety and search and rescue.

The model has also been used in the monitoring and evaluation of a MÄori water safety initiative funded by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC); and in the development of a MÄori water safety resource for children.

In addition to her researching and teaching roles, Phillips is a codirector of Te Koronga Indigenous Science Research Theme.

Bringing the heart online

The internet may be an effective means of communication, but recent events have led many to question whether the bad outweighs the good.

Dr Susan Wardell (Social Anthropology) has been researching moral and social aspects of the digital world and suggests that the internet is a far more human space than we might realise.

"COVID has shifted more and more of social life online, but it’s not all bad. Most of my research and teaching deals with things that are dark or fraught in some way. But somehow that always takes me closer to topics like care and empathy too. It’s all the stuff that makes us human."

Wardell completed a BA(Hons) in Social Anthropology and Communication Studies at Otago before working as a research assistant on a Marsden-funded project on moral reasoning and disability. That led to her examining a viral crowdfunding campaign for a baby with Down’s syndrome and sparked an ongoing interest in care and emotion in digital spaces, particularly in relation to health.

For her PhD in Social Anthropology and Communication Studies she compared burnout in two Christian youth work organisations - in post-quake Christchurch and urban Kampala, Uganda - which featured in her first book, Living in the Tension.

"When I started my PhD I thought I would become a research academic, which I was very much looking forward to. I thought teaching was just something people had to do on the side, but instead I fell deeply in love with it.

"I had a wonderful supervisor and mentor in Professor Ruth Fitzgerald and learned so much about teaching from her. My research also shaped how I teach."

Wardell won Otago University Students’ Association Supervisor of the Year in 2019. She also gained a teaching and learning grant to create a resource to help bridge students from other fields into Social Anthropology.

While building these skills, she conducted pilot research on climate grief/anxiety as navigated by online communities.

When the Christchurch mosque attacks happened, Wardell turned her attention to a series of interviews about "online care" in the aftermath.

She gained a University of Otago Research Grant to extend this by looking at digital memorialisation around the tragedy.

Now she has been awarded a Marsden Fast-Start grant (2020-2023) to study medical crowdfunding in Aotearoa, analysing campaign pages and conducting case studies and interviews with campaigners and audiences/donors.

"Looking at medical crowdfunding reveals real social needs and inequalities. It also raises questions of moral emotion in digital spaces, in terms of how the ‘crowd’ might respond. It is important to tell these stories, not just to academics but also the public - and there are lots of opportunities out there."

Wardell draws on her literary and creative talents to get her findings into the public domain, publishing and winning awards across several literary genres, as well as acting as Poetry Editor for the journal Anthropology and Humanism.

"I feel so lucky. I thought my interests in poetry, fiction and art would just be a sideline career to my academic work, but I have found that it’s possible to marry them together.

"Now I am going to challenge myself to bring more creative and experimental forms into the process of disseminating my research. That really excites me."

Diabetes disparity

Improving type 1 diabetes control in Pasifika children

Growing up in a village near the Fijian city of Lautoka, Dr Isaiah Immanuel witnessed first-hand the poorer outcomes for people living with chronic disease caused by delays in care and treatment.

Now, the medical graduate and father-of-five is shining a light on the inequities of care that Pasifika youth in Aotearoa New Zealand are struggling to overcome in the management of their type 1 diabetes.

Based at the University of Otago, Christchurch, he is conducting a one-year study, funded by Research for Children Aotearoa, to discover why Pasifika youth with type 1 diabetes are experiencing problems maintaining good control of their disease.

Shoulder-tapped by Paediatric Department leaders Dr Kiki Maoate and Associate Professor Tony Walls to take a year out from clinical work to complete the study, Immanuel says the opportunity has ignited his interest in child research.

So far, his findings suggest poor diabetes control for many young Pasifika patients.

"In many cases it’s not so much a lack of resource, but a lack of engagement or ability to engage," he says. "It seems many families aren’t able to utilise the clinical support systems already in place to help manage their child’s disease, such as attending regular clinic visits or staying in touch with the clinical team. That begs the question why is this happening? We need to get to the bottom of the why, then we can fix it."

Utilising the Department’s paediatric endocrine data, study results gathered so far suggest there has been little progress from five years ago in three key areas: the HBA1C glucose markers in the patient’s blood; patient use of insulin pumps; and their regularity in receiving continuous glucose monitoring.

"Five years ago, Pasifika children and youth were four to five times less likely to be using their insulin pump for glucose control compared to European New Zealand patients. Analysis of the current data shows only around one in seven Pasifika patients are using an insulin pump, which is still low.

"Continuous glucose monitoring is another issue. Having access to a monitor can save the young person from the pain of having to prick their finger to extract blood five to six times daily. The fact is, most Pasifika families struggle to afford one of these monitors. The cheapest on the market is around $4,000 with some up to $10,000. The database shows our young Pasifika patients are five times less likely to be using continuous glucose monitoring as a result."

Immanuel says these disparities matter. While there may only be an estimated 115 Pasifika children and teens with type 1 diabetes in Aotearoa New Zealand (making up 7 per cent of total paediatric disease incidence) their levels of hospitalisation due to a lack of diabetes control are higher than they should be in percentage terms.

"A lack of disease control can be life-threatening. In type 1 diabetes the body cannot produce the insulin it needs to utilise the glucose we get from food. This causes glucose to hang around the body longer in toxic concentration levels which are harmful over time. If children don’t get their insulin, they can present to hospital very sick and even die within a week. Long-term they can lose their sight, kidney function and suffer nerve damage."

Immanuel says his interviews with specialist paediatric diabetes nursing teams in Auckland and Wellington have been invaluable in exposing the challenges some Pasifika families face in accessing vital care and support.

"Type 1 diabetes requires a lot of management and often both parents work long, unsociable hours. Although some services are government funded and already at the table, some Pasifika families are struggling to even get to the table."

Immanuel says specialist diabetes nurses are reporting difficulties engaging with some families due to language and cultural barriers.

He hopes the results of his study will help suggest a model of care aimed at bridging the gaps for Pasifika families.