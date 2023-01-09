Prepare and protect before ex-Cyclone Hale: AA Insurance

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 15:40

The weather patterns of the last week have not been what many were anticipating for the summer holidays and now, with more bad weather approaching in the form of ex-Cyclone Hale, AA Insurance is reminding those in the North Island to check their properties and prepare for heavy rain and severe gales.

Ex-Cyclone Hale is approaching the North Island today, bringing with it heavy rain warnings and a strong wind watch for Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Bay of Plenty and TaupÅ.

Tom Bartlett, Head of Home Claims, AA Insurance said "With heavy rain on the way for parts of the country which have seen a lot of rainfall already this year, we’re encouraging people to get out and check their properties while it is safe to do so, especially areas of your house that are prone to flooding.

Throughout the busy holiday season, people may not have checked guttering or fencing on their properties. With ex-Cyclone Hale bringing the potential for gale force winds and heavy rain, we’re encouraging people to check their property and prepare for what could be a short but intense period of bad weather," Bartlett said.

In severe weather events, the most common claims AA Insurance receives are related to flooding and wind damage.

AA Insurance’s top tips to prepare for ex-Cyclone Hale

If rural, check fencing on your property is secure, and livestock are moved to sheltered areas Clear guttering and ensure drains are free of debris Tie down any items that could get caught up in the wind, such as trampolines If possible, move outdoor furniture and barbeques inside or under cover Ensure your pets are safe and sound