Rugby league star Moehewa Armstrong 'excited for All Stars'

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 09:05

New Zealand rugby league identity Moehewa Armstrong says the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars: MÄori v Indigenous clash is getting as popular as the State of Origin series.

It is the first time the NRL Indigenous Games fixture is being held outside of Australia and the Head Coach NZ U16 Residents at New Zealand Rugby League, says Rotorua is the perfect place to hold it.

"Watching the NRL Indigenous Games is always awesome. They are getting as big as the State of Origin, in fact it’s our version of the State of Origin. It’s fitting that the game is being held here. It’s where we’ve held our MÄori rugby league tournaments every year." Armstrong, who is currently based in Auckland, is bringing his whÄnau to Rotorua for the big clashes between New Zealand MÄori and the Australian Indigenous men’s and women’s teams on Saturday, 11 February 2023, at the Rotorua International Stadium.

"As soon as the tickets came online, I bought a whole heap of tickets. I’ll be there waving my MÄori flag and I’m hoping that others will join me, get a MÄori flag and get behind the teams. "In Auckland when you’ve got a Samoan or Tongan game you see the atmosphere and everyone just wants to be a part of it. I want to do that in Rotorua. Following our Pacifika cousins, the pride that they put in behind it. Win or lose they’re just there enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying just being out there, supporting their team. I think that’s what it will be like for us.

"It’s going to be an all-dayer for me, I can’t wait. I’m going to put down a hangi, I’m going to watch all the pre-games and go all-out."

Armstrong, who is the Junior Kiwi assistant coach, has played a big part in helping to develop youngsters through New Zealand Rugby League and the Warriors and is excited about the prospects for the game in Aotearoa.

"We are a nursery of rugby and rugby league players for sure and it’s really exciting seeing them coming through, and the opportunities these rangatahi (young people) have these days. "I was at a Pacifica Youth Cup in Auckland for Under 13, 14 and 15 and it was like a mini-World Cup. There were massive crowds, it was a really awesome atmosphere. By the time they make the actual MÄori team, they will be seasoned professionals," Armstrong says.

Prior to the kick-off of the main event between the Aotearoa New Zealand MÄori versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the MÄori All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars as well as a league clash between the New Zealand MÄori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars. Details can be found here.

Gates open at 1.15pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster here.