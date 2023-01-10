Feedback sought on proposed catch limits for Northland rock lobster

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 11:00

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting people to have their say on proposed catch limits and settings for the Northland rock lobster fishery, known as CRA 1.

Acting Deputy Director-General for Fisheries New Zealand, Mat Bartholomew, says the proposals form part of the regular sustainability review processes, and responds to a recent high court judgment to reconsider last year’s decision for the fishery.

"We recognise the importance of the court’s findings and have acted quickly to prepare new proposals for the fishery.

"The proposed options include various reductions to the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) to ensure the long-term sustainability of this important shared fishery and reflect a more ecosystem-based approach, which includes looking at the effects of fishing on habitats and other species."

As part of proposed catch reductions for commercial and recreational fishing, input is also sought on options to reduce the recreational daily limit for rock lobster.

"Reducing the recreational daily limit is one of the most effective measures to manage recreational harvest and will help recreational catch stay within the allowance.

"Rock lobster stocks are regularly reviewed to support catch settings are appropriate and sustainable. This includes CRA 1, which has been reviewed annually over the past two years," says Mat Bartholomew.

In December, Fisheries New Zealand started consultation on three other fish stocks being reviewed ahead of the 1 April fishing year. Those proposals include options for catch settings, allowances, and daily limits for pÄua for the central and lower North Island fishery (PAU 2), reducing catch and longer-term

closures for Coromandel scallops (SCA CS), and restrictions to commercial kina dredging from Tory Channel.

"Aotearoa’s oceans and fisheries provide a way of life - they feed our whÄnau, are a place for recreation, and provide jobs in our communities. What we all want is sustainable fisheries that continue to provide for future generations.

Consultation on CRA 1 proposals begins today, and submissions can be made online before 5pm on 8 February 2023.

"We encourage anyone with an interest in this important shared fishery to provide feedback on these proposals," says Mat Bartholomew.

More information including how to make a submission can be found on MPI’s website at: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-for-fisheries-2023-april-round.