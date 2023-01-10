Green light for PoutÅ Point amenity upgrade - Kaipara District Council

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 11:03

Improvements to the PoutÅ Point carpark area can progress in 2023 thanks to further funding from Kaipara District Council.

At the December Council Meeting, Elected Members approved $228,347 from district-wide Reserve Contribution Funds be allocated to support safer access and improved amenities at PoutÅ Point. The work will include sealing the car park and pathway connections, as well as extending the land end of the wharf to connect up with the pathways. The money tops up the central Government Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) grant, of which $124,000 was awarded for PoutÅ Point improvements earlier this year. Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says approving funds from reserve contributions to go towards upgrades was a choice made by all of Council.

"The Reserve Contribution Funds are set up for projects just like these - improving our public spaces and reserves. Drawing from it enables us to complete capital works without burdening our ratepayers with the costs."

"Economic growth, particularly on the West Coast, is a key focus of the new Council. The wharf and associated amenity improvements at PoutÅ increases recreational opportunities for our communities and allows further tourism expansion. I look forward to this new facility providing an added attraction to this stunning part of our district." Anin Nama, Kaipara District Council General Manager Infrastructure Services, says the improvements to the carpark area will not only make PoutÅ Point and wharf more attractive and easier for visitors and residents to use, it will also make it much safer.

"We’ve consistently heard from the community that pedestrian safety in the area is a top priority. Without a doubt the wharf will draw more visitors down to beautiful PoutÅ, so sealing the carpark, building clear pathways for vehicles and pedestrians and connecting those on foot to the wharf is vital to provide safer access. We’re excited to be able to progress this for the community."

PoutÅ wharf is currently underway and on track to finish in the first half of 2023. The project team plans to start constructing the carpark sealing and pathway connections immediately following the wharf completion. A drop-in information session with opportunities for community feedback with the PoutÅ community is planned for the first part of the year.