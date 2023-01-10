Te Oranganui on the move

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 15:02

After more than 12 years based at the Tupoho Community Complex on Campbell Street, Te Oranganui has today announced their relocation due to the new developments that are set to occur in what was the Wanganui Polytechnic site.

"For several years now, Te Oranganui has known that these future developments were due to occur and that at some point we would have to look for new premises. We are excited by the Te Puna HÄpori developments, which will see a new purpose-built, collaborative justice precinct housing a police station and court house among other support services" said Te Oranganui Chief Executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata.

Te Waipuna Health will relocate to 151 Guyton Street, Whanganui. The clinic will close on Friday 27 January at 12.00pm and open on Monday 30 January 2023 at 8.00am from the new premises.

The rest of our services will relocate to Terrace House, 133 Wicksteed Terrace, Whanganui. This building is more commonly known as the Criss-Cross Building, and where until recently, Te Whatu Ora’s Te Rito clinic has been operating. Our vocations service will move to 284 St Hill Street, Whanganui.

"We are thrilled to have most of our services based in one building. We’ve worked really hard to try and keep as many of our kaimahi together, which further enhances our ability to provide our unique WhÄnau Ora approach to our communities.

"We expect our move to be completed by the end of February, at which point we will be inviting our community to karakia and a celebration to mark the move. We will send those details out in due course.

"I take this opportunity to thank our landlord Tupoho Investments Ltd who have been very accommodating, to ensure a smooth transition to our new premises, with minimal disruption. TÄnÄ koutou.

Te Oranganui’s contact details will remain the same and impact on services will be minimal. Should whÄnau have any pÄtai (questions) or concerns they are welcome to call 06 349 0007 or email support@teoranganui.co.nz.