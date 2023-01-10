Work to begin on View Terrace, Piopio - Waitomo District Council

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 15:48

Construction works to fix the major slip on View Terrace in Piopio will start Monday 16 January.

View Terrace was one of several local roads severely impacted by Cyclone Dovi in February 2022, causing extensive flooding and slips, and resulting in millions of dollars worth of repair work.

General Manager Infrastructure Services, Shyamal Ram says while the cyclone wreaked havoc on much of the district, View Terrace was severely impacted and subsequently classified as needing urgent repair.

A plan was agreed in August 2022 to construct a Mechanically Stabilised Earth (MSE) Wall.

"An MSE Wall is the recommended option based on price, disturbance to surrounding properties, and size of the slip. An MSE wall comprises layers of soil or rock sandwiched between artificial reinforcement, usually geogrids and geotextiles."

Interim measures have been in place during the winter months when the ground is at its wettest, and work will start when the soil has had time to dry.

Inframax Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract, with the majority of funding for the repair coming from Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Further works on other storm-affected roads will also be completed this summer, including Te Anga Road, Fullerton Road, Oparure Road, Mangaotaki Road, Taumatamaire Road and Te Waitere Road.

Kopaki Road, Taumatatotara West Road and Mangatoa Road will be completed later in the year.