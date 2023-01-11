Boaties encouraged to do their bit to keep Te Arawa Lakes clean this summer

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 - 08:13

Kia kaha tonu tÄtou te huinga-waka ki te whakarauora i ngÄ moana o Te Arawa

I a tÄtou e pÅwhiri nei i ngÄ iwi ki ngÄ moana maha o Rotorua mÅ te raumati, e tuia tonutia ana e Te Arawa te kÅrero, kia kaha tonu mai te hapori me ngÄ manuhiri ki te horoi i Åna waka hei Ärai i te horonga o ngÄ riha kikino.

O roto i ngÄ tau e rima nei, ko tÄ Te Tira Tiaki Moana o Te Arawa mahi he tirotiro waka me te whakaako i ngÄ iwi he pÄhea hoki te Ärai i te horonga o ngÄ riha ki ngÄ moana o Te Arawa nei.

NÅ tÄnei wÄ anÅ, kua kitea te nukuhanga o ngÄ waiaro a ngÄ hungapoti me tÅ rÄtou hÄ«kaka ki te whakarauora i ngÄ roto me ngÄ awa, ka mutu, kua 99 Årau te ekenga o ngÄ tirohanga ki tÄnei raumati 2022/23.

He 10 ngÄ roto e taea ai te kuhu, Ä, he hungatiaki a NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa ki ÄnÄ roto mÅ te tau katoa.

Ko tÄnei tonu te tau tuatahi kua mahia e NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa tÅna waihoroi-kaha hei Äkina anÅ te Äta horohoroinga i ngÄ poti.

Hei tÄ William Anaru, te pouwhakahaere mÅ Te Tira Tiaki Moana o Te Arawa, kua wawe te pikinga o te mÄramatanga a ngÄ hunga-poti ki te horoi waka mÅ mua i tÅna kuhu ki roto kÄ.

"Kua tino rarata mai te tangata i tÄnei raumati, kei te rongo hoki kua wÄia rÄtou ki tÄnei take, Ä, he aha te take me pÄnei rawa a rÄtou waka, kia kaua hoki e mau riha me te kawe ki roto anÅ.

"Kei te kite atu i te whakahipahipa o ngÄ nama ki ngÄ poti kei o tÄtou roto i tÄnei raumata, engari he rite tonu te haere ia rÄ, ia rÄ - ahakoa te huarere - he pÅ«mau te mahi aromatawai i ngÄ waka me ÄnÄ kua mÄtai motuhake nei Åna poti."

TÄ Wiremu anÅ, kei te mÄrama te nuinga o ngÄ hungapoti, Ä, kei te rata hoki ki ngÄ mahi e kawe nei e NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa.

"Kua kitea Ätahi e hÅhÄ ana i ngÄ wÄ kua pokea e te mahi aromatawai, nÄ whai anÅ te whakaroaroa o te kuhu ki te wai, engari he aha kÄ te mate o te tatari rima mÄ«niti nei te roa mÅ te oranga whÄnui tonu te take?

"He whakaute te nuinga o ngÄ hungapoti, Ä, he mÄrire te noho - nÄ runga anÅ i te mÅhio ki te tika ngÄ mahi o nÄianei ka tika hoki te whakarauoratanga o ngÄ roto mÅ ngÄ uri whakaheke."

MÄnÄ rÄ e whakawhiti ana i ngÄ wai, mÄ tÅ Äwhina anÅ ka heke te horonga o ngÄ riha - i konei ki ngÄ tohu Ärahi o 'Check, Clean, Dry' (CCD):

Tirohia ngÄ taputapu kei tÅ waka me tÅna kÄta, Ä, tangohia ngÄ otaota mÅ mua tonu i tÅ wehenga i te wÄpu. Horoia ngÄ taputapu katoa kua kuhuna ngÄ roto ki te waikai otaota, Ä, kia wawe tÄnei mahi. Keria ngÄ wai katoa mÄ te tango i te puru me te whakamaroke hoki i ngÄ wai e tau tonu ana ki tÅ waka i a koe e wehe atu ana i ngÄ roto. Whakamaroketia rawatia ngÄ taputapu i mua i tÅ kuhunga ki roto kÄ i ngÄ wÄ katoa, i ngÄ whakawhitinga hoki ki roto anÅ.

Boaties encouraged to do their bit to keep Te Arawa Lakes clean this summer

With Rotorua’s refreshing lakes beckoning boaties from across the country this summer, Te Arawa Lakes Trust is reminding locals and manuhiri (visitors) alike to thoroughly clean their vessels to stop the spread of invasive pests.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s biosecurity team has been out in force for the past five summers, performing boat inspections and educating people on stopping pest species spread across Te Arawa lakes.

In that time, the team has seen a positive shift in the behaviour of boaties and their awareness of protecting lakes and waterways, with a self-certification pass rate of 99 per cent so far in the 2022/23 summer period.

There are 10 publicly accessible lakes across the rohe, and Te Arawa Lakes Trust monitors all of them year-round. The biosecurity team conducts boat inspections every summer until the end of March.

This summer period is also the first that Te Arawa Lakes Trust has operated a high-pressure washer to help efficiently and effectively rinse off vessels.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust Biosecurity Manager, William Anaru, says boaties have become increasingly more aware of the importance of cleaning their vessels between lake visits.

"People have been really positive this summer and are more conscious of why they need to ensure their boats aren’t carrying pest weeds and species between our lakes.

"There has been a bit of a fluctuation in the number of boaties on our lakes so far this summer, but our team have been out there every day - regardless of the weather - carrying out boat inspections and checking self-certifications."

William says most boaties understand and appreciate the work Te Arawa Lakes Trust is doing.

"We’ve had a few people get a bit annoyed when it’s busy and it’s taking longer to get their boat into the water, but what’s an extra five-minute wait when you consider the bigger picture?

"Most boaties are respectful and happy to comply - after all, if we put in the effort now, we will ensure our lakes can be enjoyed for generations to come."

If you’re moving between waterways, you can help to reduce the spread of freshwater pests by using the 'Check, Clean, Dry' (CCD) method:

Check all equipment and your vessel and trailer and remove any weed fragments before leaving the boat ramp. Clean all equipment that has come in contact with the water using a decontamination solution- as soon as practical. Drain all water by removing bungs or sponging out any water lying in your vessel when you exit the waterway. Dry equipment thoroughly before using it another waterway.

Do it between every waterway, every time.