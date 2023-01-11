Boaties encouraged to do their bit to keep Te Arawa Lakes clean this summer

|
Kia kaha tonu tÄtou te huinga-waka ki te whakarauora i ngÄ moana o Te Arawa
I a tÄtou e pÅwhiri nei i ngÄ iwi ki ngÄ moana maha o Rotorua mÅ te raumati, e tuia tonutia ana e Te Arawa te kÅrero, kia kaha tonu mai te hapori me ngÄ manuhiri ki te horoi i Åna waka hei Ärai i te horonga o ngÄ riha kikino.
O roto i ngÄ tau e rima nei, ko tÄ Te Tira Tiaki Moana o Te Arawa mahi he tirotiro waka me te whakaako i ngÄ iwi he pÄhea hoki te Ärai i te horonga o ngÄ riha ki ngÄ moana o Te Arawa nei.
NÅ tÄnei wÄ anÅ, kua kitea te nukuhanga o ngÄ waiaro a ngÄ hungapoti me tÅ rÄtou hÄ«kaka ki te whakarauora i ngÄ roto me ngÄ awa, ka mutu, kua 99 Årau te ekenga o ngÄ tirohanga ki tÄnei raumati 2022/23.
He 10 ngÄ roto e taea ai te kuhu, Ä, he hungatiaki a NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa ki ÄnÄ roto mÅ te tau katoa.
Ko tÄnei tonu te tau tuatahi kua mahia e NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa tÅna waihoroi-kaha hei Äkina anÅ te Äta horohoroinga i ngÄ poti.
Hei tÄ William Anaru, te pouwhakahaere mÅ Te Tira Tiaki Moana o Te Arawa, kua wawe te pikinga o te mÄramatanga a ngÄ hunga-poti ki te horoi waka mÅ mua i tÅna kuhu ki roto kÄ.
"Kua tino rarata mai te tangata i tÄnei raumati, kei te rongo hoki kua wÄia rÄtou ki tÄnei take, Ä, he aha te take me pÄnei rawa a rÄtou waka, kia kaua hoki e mau riha me te kawe ki roto anÅ.
"Kei te kite atu i te whakahipahipa o ngÄ nama ki ngÄ poti kei o tÄtou roto i tÄnei raumata, engari he rite tonu te haere ia rÄ, ia rÄ - ahakoa te huarere - he pÅ«mau te mahi aromatawai i ngÄ waka me ÄnÄ kua mÄtai motuhake nei Åna poti."
TÄ Wiremu anÅ, kei te mÄrama te nuinga o ngÄ hungapoti, Ä, kei te rata hoki ki ngÄ mahi e kawe nei e NgÄ Rotomoana o Te Arawa.
"Kua kitea Ätahi e hÅhÄ ana i ngÄ wÄ kua pokea e te mahi aromatawai, nÄ whai anÅ te whakaroaroa o te kuhu ki te wai, engari he aha kÄ te mate o te tatari rima mÄ«niti nei te roa mÅ te oranga whÄnui tonu te take?
"He whakaute te nuinga o ngÄ hungapoti, Ä, he mÄrire te noho - nÄ runga anÅ i te mÅhio ki te tika ngÄ mahi o nÄianei ka tika hoki te whakarauoratanga o ngÄ roto mÅ ngÄ uri whakaheke."
MÄnÄ rÄ e whakawhiti ana i ngÄ wai, mÄ tÅ Äwhina anÅ ka heke te horonga o ngÄ riha - i konei ki ngÄ tohu Ärahi o 'Check, Clean, Dry' (CCD):
Tirohia ngÄ taputapu kei tÅ waka me tÅna kÄta, Ä, tangohia ngÄ otaota mÅ mua tonu i tÅ wehenga i te wÄpu. Horoia ngÄ taputapu katoa kua kuhuna ngÄ roto ki te waikai otaota, Ä, kia wawe tÄnei mahi. Keria ngÄ wai katoa mÄ te tango i te puru me te whakamaroke hoki i ngÄ wai e tau tonu ana ki tÅ waka i a koe e wehe atu ana i ngÄ roto. Whakamaroketia rawatia ngÄ taputapu i mua i tÅ kuhunga ki roto kÄ i ngÄ wÄ katoa, i ngÄ whakawhitinga hoki ki roto anÅ.
Boaties encouraged to do their bit to keep Te Arawa Lakes clean this summer
With Rotorua’s refreshing lakes beckoning boaties from across the country this summer, Te Arawa Lakes Trust is reminding locals and manuhiri (visitors) alike to thoroughly clean their vessels to stop the spread of invasive pests.
Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s biosecurity team has been out in force for the past five summers, performing boat inspections and educating people on stopping pest species spread across Te Arawa lakes.
In that time, the team has seen a positive shift in the behaviour of boaties and their awareness of protecting lakes and waterways, with a self-certification pass rate of 99 per cent so far in the 2022/23 summer period.
There are 10 publicly accessible lakes across the rohe, and Te Arawa Lakes Trust monitors all of them year-round. The biosecurity team conducts boat inspections every summer until the end of March.
This summer period is also the first that Te Arawa Lakes Trust has operated a high-pressure washer to help efficiently and effectively rinse off vessels.
Te Arawa Lakes Trust Biosecurity Manager, William Anaru, says boaties have become increasingly more aware of the importance of cleaning their vessels between lake visits.
"People have been really positive this summer and are more conscious of why they need to ensure their boats aren’t carrying pest weeds and species between our lakes.
"There has been a bit of a fluctuation in the number of boaties on our lakes so far this summer, but our team have been out there every day - regardless of the weather - carrying out boat inspections and checking self-certifications."
William says most boaties understand and appreciate the work Te Arawa Lakes Trust is doing.
"We’ve had a few people get a bit annoyed when it’s busy and it’s taking longer to get their boat into the water, but what’s an extra five-minute wait when you consider the bigger picture?
"Most boaties are respectful and happy to comply - after all, if we put in the effort now, we will ensure our lakes can be enjoyed for generations to come."
If you’re moving between waterways, you can help to reduce the spread of freshwater pests by using the 'Check, Clean, Dry' (CCD) method:
Check all equipment and your vessel and trailer and remove any weed fragments before leaving the boat ramp. Clean all equipment that has come in contact with the water using a decontamination solution- as soon as practical. Drain all water by removing bungs or sponging out any water lying in your vessel when you exit the waterway. Dry equipment thoroughly before using it another waterway.
Do it between every waterway, every time.
