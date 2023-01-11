Zoe Mayhew treks New Zealand for charity

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 - 10:52

This summer, Zoe Mayhew will be completing the Te Araroa trail - walking the length of New Zealand from Cape Reinga to Bluff. She is trekking the 3,000km to raise funds for two causes close to her heart: Ronald McDonald House Charities® New Zealand, and Voices of Hope.

When Zoe was a child, her younger brother battled cancer and sadly passed away. During his time in Starship Hospital, Zoe’s parents called Ronald McDonald House home. "Ronald McDonald House provided my family with a safe space to return to when they needed a breather, a space to connect with other parents going through similar experiences," Zoe explains, "it provided financial relief by removing the burden of having to find and pay for accommodation and enabled us to be together as a family. I wanted to raise some money so that other families with a child in hospital can experience the same services we did."

Post lockdown in 2021, Zoe was living in the Isle of Man and decided to walk the whole island - it was the first time she’d ever hiked alone and she "absolutely loved it. It gave me a sense of freedom I’d been craving after being in London during the Covid outbreak." Her friend sent her the link for the Te Araroa trail and Zoe began saving and planning for her move back to New Zealand, to take on an even bigger challenge. The trail will take her roughly 5 months to complete and offers a wide variety of terrain - from gravel roads to highways, forests and river crossings.

Two months into her journey, Zoe is already learning so much about herself and practical skills from hiking so far. "It is pretty phenomenal how capable you are when you put your mind to it, how you can walk through the pain, carry so much weight and live so simply. It isn't for everyone, but I'm absolutely loving it."

But the journey hasn’t been without its challenges. The trail is not for the faint of heart and Zoe has had to battle with unpredictable weather, climbing steep mountains and blisters. "In those moments you have to choose to laugh or cry, and I choose to laugh most times. Your mindset is the most important thing."

Zoe is currently partway through her epic journey to Bluff, you can check out her progress on her Instagram page @she_is_walking_to_new_limits or donate to her page https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/walking-the-length-of-nz-1. She hopes to raise at least $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House and Voices of Hope.

If you’re feeling inspired by Zoe’s epic journey, Ronald McDonald House is launching House to House in March 2023. Walk 210km for the month of March and raise funds to support this great cause. Find out more at www.housetohouse.org.nz