Storm surges cause damage to Mt Maunganui Beach - Tauranga City Council

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 - 11:19

People are being advised to take extra care when visiting coastal areas following ex-tropical Cyclone Hale.

A combination of high tides, easterly winds and storm surges have caused damage to sand dunes, and pedestrian, emergency and disabled access to Mount Maunganui Beach.

A large amount of organic waste, including logs, has also washed up on Mount Maunganui and PÄpÄmoa Beaches.

Tauranga City Council’s Spaces and Places Operations Manager, Warren Aitken, says areas of particular concern are the pedestrian access sand ladders outside Omanu Surf Club, and pedestrian, emergency and disabled access to Mount Main Beach near the centotaph, where the beach access mats have been dislodged.

"Once these areas have been reinstated, significant logs will be cleared off the beach and away from swimmers at Mount Main Beach, Tay Street, Omanu and PÄpÄmoa Domain."

With storm surges expected again today, Tauranga City Council contractors will wait until Friday to clean up and make these areas safe again once the risk has passed.