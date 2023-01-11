BRANZ announces Chief Executive resignation

Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 - 17:16

After more than nine years as Chief Executive of BRANZ, Chelydra Percy has resigned from her role at the independent research organisation.

Nigel Smith, Chair of the BRANZ Board, paid tribute to Percy for her leadership and contribution since joining as CEO in 2013.

"Chelydra’s tireless dedication to, and passionate belief in, the people and the work of BRANZ has been unparalleled," says Mr Smith.

"I believe that BRANZ today is a reflection of her energy and ability to build a strong team, create a positive culture, and champion great science."

Chelydra Percy is leaving BRANZ to take up a new role as Chief Executive of GNS Science, continuing her leadership trajectory in the science and research sector.

Chelydra’s final day at BRANZ will be 7 April 2023.