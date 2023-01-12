Fire and Emergency New Zealand declares a prohibited fire season and fireworks ban for Queenstown-Lakes and Otago Central zones

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 08:00

Otago’s Lakes and Central fire zones will move to a Prohibited Fire Season at 8am on Thursday 12 January, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

These zones include the towns and areas surrounding Queenstown, Wanaka, Hawea, Cromwell, Clyde, Alexandra, Roxburgh, Omakau, Ranfurly and Naseby.

A ban on the use of private fireworks within the Queenstown-Lakes and Otago Central zones will also come into effect from 8am on Thursday 12 January.

District manager Phil Marsh, says the warmer and drier weather has increased the risk of fire danger in the Lakes District and Central Zone.

"Although it has been warm and wet to-date, the weather is changing now to be hotter and drier.

"This means if we get windy days, it will exacerbate the fire conditions, and fire can spread at more rapid rates," he says.

Phil says the long history of significant vegetation fires in the area show how careful we need to be at this time of year, especially lighting fireworks.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. If wildfires do start, they can pose significant risk to life and property," he says.

Phil reminds locals and holidaymakers visiting the region that this move applies to everyone.

"Whether you live here, or if you’re visiting our beautiful part of the country, please do your bit this summer to keep everyone safe."

You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a prohibited fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz.