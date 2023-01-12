PINZ 'throws the spotlight' on food and fibre innovators

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 09:49

The hunt is on for the latest crop of innovators who have helped move New Zealand’s reputation for producing high quality foods and fibres to even greater heights.

The fifth annual Primary Industries New Zealand Awards will be held in Wellington on July 3, a highlight of the two-day PINZ Summit.

"The hard graft and long hours that our farmers, growers and processors put in is the core reason food and fibre make up more than 80 percent of the nation’s merchandise exports," Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland says.

"But giving us that edge in highly competitive international markets, and helping us meet environmental, biosecurity and other challenges are those researchers, technologists, cross-sector collaborations and producers who find better ways of doing things.

"They’re the sector champions that the PINZ Awards acknowledge and celebrate."

There was hot competition from producers among the 65 nominations in 2022 and this year that’s likely to increase, with separate new Food and Beverage Producer and Fibre Producer Awards.

Other categories are for:

- Team and Collaboration

- Science and Research

- Technology Innovation

- Kaitiakitanga/Guardianship and Conservation

- Emerging Leader

- Champion

- Outstanding Contribution

The deadline for nominations is 29 March. Go to primaryindustries.co.nz/awards

"The individuals and teams who go the extra mile deserve recognition and by promoting our primary sector role models, we can stimulate greater involvement and interest in primary industries from graduates, investors, politicians and the media," Terry says.