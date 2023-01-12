Multi-unit homes keep consents at high levels - Stats NZ

Thursday, 12 January, 2023 - 10:45

There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today.

There were 28,364 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 24 percent compared with the year ended November 2021. The number of stand-alone houses fell 15 percent to 21,845 over the same period.

"Home consents remain at high levels mainly due to the continued rise in the number of multi-unit homes being consented," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

"The annual number of multi-unit homes consented surpassed stand-alone houses in March 2022 and continues to drive the overall increase in the number of new homes consented," Heslop said.

Townhouses drive multi-unit homes increase

Of the multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2022, there were:

21, 064 townhouses, flats, and units (up 32 percent, compared with the year ended November 2021) 4,325 apartments (up 2.0 percent) 2,975 retirement village units (up 7.6 percent).

Townhouses, flats, and units, as well as retirement village units, reached new annual records in the year ended November 2022.

"Over the past five years, the number of townhouses, flats, and units consented has more than tripled, growing from 6,370 in the year ended November 2018 to 21,064 in the year ended November 2022," Heslop said.

"This increase was dominated by the Auckland region, which consented more townhouses, flats and units than the rest of the country combined over this period."

Regional breakdown

The four regions with the highest number of new homes consented in the year ended November 2022 were:

Auckland with 21,733 (up 6.6 percent, compared with the year ended November 2021) Canterbury with 8,873 (up 18 percent) Waikato with 4,828 (down 6.6 percent) Wellington with 3,805 (up 4.7 percent).

Canterbury, Northland (with 1,557), and Tasman (with 676) recorded new annual records in the number of new homes consented.

More data on regional breakdowns can be found in tables 3 and 4 in the Excel table ‘Building consents issued: November 2022’ available under Download data.

Seasonally adjusted number of new homes rises 7.0 percent

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of new homes consented in November 2022 rose 7.0 percent, compared with October 2022. This follows a seasonally adjusted fall of 11 percent in October 2022.

The seasonally adjusted number of stand-alone houses consented rose 5.2 percent in November 2022, following a 9.4 percent fall in October 2022.

The trend for the number of new homes consented peaked in late 2021 and has decreased slightly since then. Trend estimates reveal the smooth and slowly changing features in a time series after removing varying seasonal effects.

