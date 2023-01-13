Westland joins Buller and Grey Districts in restricted fire season

Friday, 13 January, 2023 - 08:00

Westland District has joined the rest of the West Coast in a restricted fire season as at 08:00 this morning (13 January)

West Coast's Buller and Grey Districts have been in a restricted season since 10 January. All public conservation land on the West Coast is permanently in a restricted fire season.

A restricted season means people will need a permit to light a fire in the open air.

District Manager Myles Taylor says sustained hot weather on the West Coast has dried out vegetation, especially scrub and forest undergrowth, which can lead to a very fast-moving and hard to control fire if ignition occurs.

"West Coast fire brigades have seen a significant increase in calls relating to beach bonfires recently that have not been located appropriately or extinguished properly at the end of the night,’ he says.

"We urge people to not light outdoor fires at all during the restricted season and to take care with other activities that could spark fires like mowing or driving cars through long grass. They can visit www.checkitsalright.nz for safety tips.

"If people have to light a fire outdoors, apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz

"If you have a permit, you will need to follow the conditions listed on the permit," he says.