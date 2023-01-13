NZ Police neglecting the safety of its staff - Blue Hope Foundation

Friday, 13 January, 2023 - 13:26

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation is pleased the officer injured while spiking the vehicle of an alleged car thief is recovering from his injuries, and the Foundation wishes him a speedy recovery.

But the November incident does raise larger questions about worker safety for those working in NZ Police.

Police workplaces are governed by the same laws as any other Kiwi workplace, and staff enjoy the same health and safety protections as any other worker.

But when approached by the Foundation Police HQ and the health and safety department refused to provide any information about the safety investigation.

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation believes this unwillingness to provide information is common among the top ranks of NZ Police neglecting the health and safety of its workers and it is no wonder because the police hierarchy is reluctant to talk about a PTSD and suicide problem recently highlighted in an American study by kiwi Garth den Heyer, and reluctant to engage with the Foundation where we speak openly about PTSD and suicide in the emergency services, particularly in the Police.

The Foundation is concerned the Police Association has been noticeably quiet on this subject as well, after the riots at Parliament there has been extraordinarily little public discussion from the Association about the number of injured police. Police officers are not able to speak publicly due to the confines of their code of conduct and so rely on an independent organisation to bring safety concerns into the spotlight.

About Hatikvah - Blue Hope Foundation: The Foundation is New Zealand’s new independent support organisation to help improve the health, safety and well-being of Police Officers serving and retired. We care, support and equip our members who face uncertain risks on the frontline every day because we believe that a healthy and resilient Police Service benefits the whole community.