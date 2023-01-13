NZDSOS reach out to MPs about WHO Health Regulation Amendments

Friday, 13 January, 2023 - 17:10

NZDSOS have reached out to Members of Parliament with an open letter about draconian International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments that could see New Zealand compelled to force treatments onto its citizens, enforce contract tracing, quarantines and health certificates, including vaccine, recovery, test and locator certificates. Here is the letter.

Dear This email is to alert Members of Parliament to secret negotiations that are ongoing regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. This is NOT in regards to the proposed "Pandemic Treaty." Parliament will NOT be asked to give its "advice and consent." These proposed amendments seek an international agreement that would dissolve national sovereignty and replace it with a global medical and financial dictatorship, which would take away New Zealand’s sovereign authority, as well as the people’s unalienable right to privacy and choice regarding health matters and freedom to travel. The International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHRRC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been meeting in secret in order to finalize what is now a 46 page document that includes proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). The proposed amendments would: 1. Change the overall nature of the World Health Organization from an advisory organization that merely makes recommendations to a governing body whose proclamations would be legally-binding. (Article 1) 2. Greatly expand the scope of the International Health Regulations to include scenarios that merely have a "potential to impact public health." (Article 2) 3. Seek to remove "respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people." (Article 3) 4. Give the Director General of the WHO control over the means of production through an "allocation plan for health products" to require developed states parties to supply pandemic response products as directed. (Article 13A) 5. Give the WHO the authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine and to implement contact tracing, quarantine and TREATMENT. (Article 18) 6. Institute a system of global health certificates in digital or paper format, including test certificates, vaccine certificates, prophylaxis certificates, recovery certificates, passenger locator forms and a traveller’s health declaration. (Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36 and 44 and Annexes 6, 7 and 8) 7. Redirect unspecified billions of dollars to the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex with no accountability. (Article 44A) 8. Allow the disclosure of personal health data. (Article 45) 9. Greatly expand the World Health Organization’s capacity to censor what they consider to be mis-information and dis-information. (Annex 1, page 36) 10. Create an obligation to build, provide and maintain IHR infrastructure at points of entry. (Annex 10)

The International Health Regulations are existing, legally-binding international law. If the proposed amendments are presented to the 76th World Health Assembly (Sunday May 21, 2023 to Tuesday May 30, 2023) they could be adopted by a simple majority of the 194 member nations and would become legally binding upon the New Zealand. According to the already agreed upon rules of the IHR, if the proposed amendments are adopted, the member nations would not need to take any additional actions. If adopted, the proposed amendments would be legally-binding upon New Zealand, regardless of whether the delegates from the New Zealand vote for or against adopting them. I hope that you will work to protect our national sovereignty and the rights and freedoms of all New Zealanders against this attempted POWER GRAB by the World Health Organization. Please provide me with a specific response stating your position on these negotiations and what you intend to do to stop the loss of our national sovereignty, and our individual dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms. I insist that you actually read the official documents below and publicly state your position in regards to the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations .