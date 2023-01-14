Four Lotto players share $1 million - Lotto NZ

Saturday, 14 January, 2023 - 20:56

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Nelson, and Wellington will be toasting a special win after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.