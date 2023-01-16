Census is coming, be counted - Tararua District Council

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 08:58

The next census is coming soon. It will be held on Tuesday 7 March 2023. The census is a nationwide survey that happens every five years to understand more about life in Aotearoa New Zealand and how it is changing.

Iwi, community groups, local and central government, and businesses use census data to make decisions about funding and providing services that affect you, your whānau, and your community. By taking part in the census, you help create a better understanding of your community and what it needs.

To learn more about the 2023 Census, visit:

www.census.govt.nz