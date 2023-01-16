Chief Executive’s upcoming retirement - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 12:00

After close to 10 years' service as Chief Executive of the Selwyn District Council, David Ward is today announcing that he will be retiring from the role when his current contract expires on 30 June 2023.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Council - a time which has seen substantial growth across our community, and the introduction of some significant changes within the Council to meet the expectations of that growth," David says.

"I am particularly proud of our organisation and the development of our staff during my time as CE; the construction of a number of valuable and already very well-utilised district community facilities, which will be enjoyed for years to come; and the enhanced community engagement models that we have implemented.

"The growth of Selwyn will continue at a fast pace in the coming years, which will provide further opportunities for the organisation and my successor. In the meantime, there are still many matters that I will be attending to through to 30 June," David says.

Selwyn District Council has now commenced the process to recruit a new Chief Executive. "Council is looking for a strategic, future focused leader who will ensure the Council continues to deliver services that support the lifestyle and opportunities our community enjoys, and carries on meeting the demands of the sustained growth within the district," Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"Our dynamic and changing community requires us to employ a relationship builder to advance the partnerships that the Council has already developed with mana whenua, businesses, community groups, schools and other stakeholders for the wellbeing of Selwyn district.

We thank David for his years of excellent service to our Council, and for his strong leadership of the organisation. He has lead Selwyn through a time where our population has doubled to 80,000, and he has ensured that the Council's operations have adapted to meeting the growing expectations and needs of our communities."