Haka is here! Tamaki Makaurau prepares to host 'the Olympics of kapa haka'

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 12:04

From 22 February 2023, Tamaki Makaurau will come alive with vibrant sights and sounds of the biggest kapa haka event in the Maori calendar, Te Matatini. The festival will be held over four days at Nga Ana Wai Eden Park, the first time this prestigious competition has been hosted in TÄmaki Makaurau since 2002.

Te Matatini is held every two years, in a different city every time. It is one of the most highly anticipated events for performers, their whanau and the mass of passionate kapa haka fans throughout the world.

Kapa haka is the major artform through which Maori can access and express their cultural identity in te reo Maori, sharing their unique narratives through the beauty and power of waiata and dance. Kapa haka groups around the world look forward to Te Matatini as the pinnacle event to showcase the very best of the best. Te Matatini turned 50 in 2022, so the 2023 festival also celebrates this incredible milestone.

Competition among the ropu (teams) from across the motu and beyond will be fierce and passionate. It will be the culmination of years of hard work, especially poignant due to Covid restrictions delaying the festival twice.

With unswerving dedication to bring their best to the national stage and bring a fresh, creative approach to captivate the judges and audiences, the teams have spent thousands of hours composing, learning and rehearsing, first to qualify at their regional competition, then to prepare a single performance compressed into thirty minutes for the national stage. In the end, it is all worth it to go after the supreme title of Toa Whakaihuwaka (overall winner).

New songs and arrangements are a tightly guarded secret until the big reveal on the day, and many will go on to become instant hits or viral sensations.

A true Tamaki Makaurau welcome - and a cultural boost

For Aucklanders, hosting Te Matatini in our region is an opportunity to welcome manuhiri from all over for four magical days, to come and support our local TÄmaki Makaurau kapa haka star teams at Eden Park (see the full list of teams competing here), be transported by the thrilling performances by watching online via TVNZ; or experience the buzz and cultural vibrancy through complementary activities around the city.

For major festival sponsors including Ngati Whatua Orakei and Tataki Auckland Unlimited, it has brought an opportunity to collaborate with each other to support the festival, both financially and through activities that manaaki (show care to) the performers and their supporters and provide a wonderful experience of our region.

Tataki Auckland Unlimited CEO Nick Hill says it’s important the tens of thousands of fans and whanau members coming into Tamaki Makaurau during the festival experience a "true Tamaki Makaurau welcome".

"Through collaboration and support from across our Auckland Council whanau, including Eke Panuku, Auckland Transport, Watercare, and hosts Eden Park, Ngati Whatua ÅrÄkei and Tamaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Society, we can all do our part to welcome thousands of supporters to our region.

"We will be able to showcase and celebrate Auckland's unique MÄori identity and encourage first-time or die-hard kapa haka fans to come along to Eden Park; or encourage local and global audiences to watch online to experience the joy of kapa haka. Along the way, we will all be contributing to the celebration and revitalisation of te reo Maori."

Marama Royal, Chair of Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust, says they are proud to be named the host iwi of Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata.

"We look forward to welcoming the multitudes from across the country and the world, to Te Kahu TÅpuni o Tuperiri here in TÄmaki," she says.

"This is such a significant kaupapa MÄori event, one that really celebrates our culture, our language and our people. Following the postponement of Te Matatini 2021, it is wonderful to once again see and feel the haka hype as Te Ao Maori prepares to experience the best kapa haka the world has to offer at this legacy event.

"NÅ reira haere mai e ngÄ iwi, haere mai e Te Matatini. Haere mai ki a au, ki Te Kahu TÅpuni o Tuperiri."

Inspiration for all aspects of life

While star performers are admired among Maori rangatahi (youth) across kura (schools) and community kapa haka groups, kapa haka is an art form that spans generations and, increasingly, inspires and calls to young non-Maori, too.

Te Matatini Chief Executive Carl Ross says this is because joining a kapa haka group brings all the benefits of belonging to a highly disciplined and creative team, and the sheer joy and beauty inherent in the art form.

Kapa haka, he says, provides a strong foundation for Maori development "in all aspects of life".

"Research undertaken over two years has highlighted evidence of the fiscal contribution kapa haka makes to the national economy as well as positive attributes towards the Maori health index, the increased academic achievement levels of students who actively participate in kapa haka; and the revitalisation of te reo Maori."

A winning legacy

For kapa haka hosts, Tamaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Society, a strong showing from Auckland-based kapa haka rÅpÅ« is a winning legacy, and a matter of great pride.

Chair Paora Sharples says in the 50 year history of national kapa haka competitions, TÄmaki Makaurau have won the nationals the most, eight times.

"This year, we happen to have the current champions in the form of Nga Tumanako from Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland competing," he says. "Other Tamaki Makaurau national champions competing are Te RoopÅ« Manutaki (1977 and 1990) and Te Waka Huia, who won in 1986, 1992,1994, 2009 and 2013."