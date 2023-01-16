Isaac Carlson appointed as Crown Response Director

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 14:27

A strong MÄori leader in the public service, Isaac Carlson, has been appointed Director of the Crown Response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, Iona Holsted said today.

"I am delighted that Isaac has taken up this important role", Iona Holsted said. "We are fortunate that a leader of Isaac’s calibre is able to step in and drive the Crown Response, as the design work for the new independent redress system gathers pace in 2023.

"Isaac has a proven track record of leading systems change, underpinned by a strong set of oranga values that align with the Crown Response principles and approach," Iona Holsted said.

Isaac Carlson (NgÄti Kahungunu, RangitÄne) is currently Head of Injury Prevention at ACC, where he has worked since 2007 across all aspects of prevention, care and recovery. In his current role, he has worked collaboratively across the public sector in strengthening partnerships, supporting the delivery of public sector strategies, and supporting the development of whÄnau-centred well-being models.

Isaac starts his role on 1 February. He replaces Alana Ruakere, who has taken up the position of chief executive of Tui Ora Ltd, an iwi-based social services provider in New Plymouth.

"Much credit is due to Alana for her leadership of the Crown Response since 2019," Iona said. "Her warm and empathetic style, based on a deep commitment to the Royal Commission’s mahi and the needs of survivors, has put the Crown Response in good shape for the work ahead. We wish Alana well in her new role."