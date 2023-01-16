Earlybird tickets first of many bargains at Central District Field Days 2023

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 15:04

Central District Field Days is known for its deals - and earlybirds can get their first one with online tickets, on sale today.

New Zealand’s largest regional agriculture event returns on March 16-18, 2023, when Feilding will become a hub for the heartland rural sector.

From the latest in machinery and automotive, to agriculture innovations and new lifestyle products, from children’s entertainment to an on-site craft beer station, Central District Field Days will be a must-do event.

"This is a much-anticipated event that has become a highlight of the year for the rural sector," Jonathan Paul, Central District Field Days event manager, says.

"From farmers and foodies to tech-heads and townies, there is something for everyone. We know how much people have been waiting to reconnect with the greater community, support local brands - and of course, enjoy some great deals."

Central District Field Days will fill more than 33 hectares at Manfeild, in Feilding, with entertainment including the popular Freestyle Motocross and fencing and excavator competitions. And there will be a destination hub featuring Brew Union as well cuisine and lifestyle pavilions.

Online tickets are cheaper than gate sales and are $20 per adult and $50 for a family of five (children up to 15 years).

Connect, discover and experience the best of New Zealand’s primary industries at CDF.