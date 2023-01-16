Mosgiel water restrictions in place due to high use - DCC

Monday, 16 January, 2023 - 16:40

Compulsory water restrictions are now in place for Mosgiel residents.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters David Ward says, "Reservoir levels in Mosgiel and Wingatui are dropping, demand is increasing and we haven’t had enough rain to avoid compulsory restrictions. With the hot, dry summer we’re now experiencing, we need to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary."

Water use has steadily increased in Mosgiel since the start of the year and hit almost 11,000 cu m yesterday (Sunday, 15 January 2023). Normal demand is around 5,500 cu m.

"We have to manage demand to match the supply available and we hope these restrictions will bring us back into balance.

Level 1 restrictions are designed to help reduce water use without major inconvenience. People can also think about the ways they use water and find some simple savings.

Under level 1 restrictions, using sprinklers, washing private cars or boats and water-blasting may only be done between 8pm and 8am. Irrigation of commercial nurseries and public gardens is also restricted to within these hours.

Using a watering can or hand-held hose to water the garden or lawn is allowed at all times under level 1 restrictions, but watering in the evening and early morning is recommended as less water is lost due to evaporation.

Ponds and private swimming pools may be filled with a hand-held hose between 8pm and 8am, and private fountains must be turned off.

Water levels are also dropping throughout Dunedin’s catchment areas and residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water to avoid compulsory water restrictions in the city.

Get more tips on how to conserve water at www.dunedin.govt.nz/saving-water

See map of affected area below.

Ways to save water

Use a watering can or handheld hose for the garden, instead of a sprinkler

Wash your car from a bucket rather than hosing

Sweep paths rather than hosing

Take a shorter shower

Turn off the tap when brushing teeth

Use a small bowl, rather than a full sink to wash vegetables