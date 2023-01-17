Tairawhiti grateful for flooding support - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 - 17:06

An injection of $150,000 from the Government into the Mayoral Relief Fund will help people impacted by the recent flooding from Cyclone Hale.

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty announced the funding late last week.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz is delighted the Government has released this funding.

"This additional funding is hugely appreciated. It will assist us in supporting our community in the massive clean-up effort ahead and supports our most vulnerable people in the face of more wet weather on the horizon."

"I want to sincerely thank Minister McAnulty for the continued support. It will touch the lives of many in our region but also reminds us that we are not alone".

Mayoral relief funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are best placed to understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations and marae.

Minister McAnulty said "while Cyclone Hale has caused widespread heavy rain, flooding and high winds across many parts of the North Island, Tairāwhiti has suffered the most severe damage. This funding will assist impacted communities as they begin their clean-up,"

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by Cyclone Hale over recent days. Tairāwhiti communities have already been through a number of severe weather events over the last year, and the Government is committed to supporting the recovery effort."

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

If you have been affected by an event related to Cyclone Hale you could be eligible for assistance funding. Please find further information and apply for funding on the Council website.

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/civil-defence/flood-recovery-january-2023