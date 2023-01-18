Tairawhiti moves to an open fire season

|
[ login or create an account ]
Fire restrictions have been lifted in TairÄwhiti with the District moving back to an open fire season from 8am today (Wednesday 18 January 2023).
District Manager Peter Clark says the recent rainfall, prior and during Cyclone Hale, has enabled the change to an open fire season from the restricted fire season which has been in place since 22 December.
"The high rainfall has reduced the fire risk to the point that we can remove the fire restrictions in place for TairÄwhiti," he says.
Peter Clark urges people to be vigilant about the fire risks even though permits are no longer required to light a fire in open air.
"Even in an open fire season, people should remain careful when lighting outdoor fires, or carrying out activities that may cause a spark."
"Always check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz beforehand, and hold off lighting a fire if it’s hot or windy."
"If you’re undertaking any activities that could cause a spark, make sure to do these in the cooler parts of the day when its less risky." "Follow our fire safety advice at www.checkitsalright.nz to look after TairÄwhiti and keep yourself, your whÄnau and your home safe this summer."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice