Tairawhiti moves to an open fire season

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 08:01

Fire restrictions have been lifted in TairÄwhiti with the District moving back to an open fire season from 8am today (Wednesday 18 January 2023).

District Manager Peter Clark says the recent rainfall, prior and during Cyclone Hale, has enabled the change to an open fire season from the restricted fire season which has been in place since 22 December.

"The high rainfall has reduced the fire risk to the point that we can remove the fire restrictions in place for TairÄwhiti," he says.

Peter Clark urges people to be vigilant about the fire risks even though permits are no longer required to light a fire in open air.

"Even in an open fire season, people should remain careful when lighting outdoor fires, or carrying out activities that may cause a spark."

"Always check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz beforehand, and hold off lighting a fire if it’s hot or windy."

"If you’re undertaking any activities that could cause a spark, make sure to do these in the cooler parts of the day when its less risky." "Follow our fire safety advice at www.checkitsalright.nz to look after TairÄwhiti and keep yourself, your whÄnau and your home safe this summer."