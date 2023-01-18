Southland shifts to water shortage response Status 2

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 10:15

Environment Southland is moving to Status 2 of its water shortage response levels today, which involves active monitoring of water levels across the region.

As the warm weather and lack of rainfall continues, there is a potential for water levels to recede to the point normal use of water may impact environmental health.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the shift to Status 2 meant staff would be taking a more active approach to monitoring the water situation for the region.

The council’s water shortage advisory team will be increasing assessments of water levels, soil moisture and groundwater states, and analysis of short and long-range weather forecasts.

The team will be publicising monitoring results, working alongside territorial authorities and key user groups as well as informing user groups to consider how they can conserve water.

Current river conditions and the climate outlook indicate that a water shortage could occur over the summer-autumn period, Paul Hulse said.

"There is no immediate concern for either of our two main water supplies, the Åreti and Mataura rivers, predicted in the next couple of weeks. However, modelling based on previous long-term data indicates the Mataura River could reach consent cutoff levels within the next month. We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep stakeholders updated directly."

Environment Southland will continue to keep the public informed as the situation progresses.

Further information on low water levels can be found here https://www.es.govt.nz/environment/water/low-water-levels