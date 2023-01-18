Maori and Pacific leaders reflect on ‘Using Business For Good’

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 16:23

Using Business For Good: MÄori and Pacific business leaders to share insights Connect with your local business community and see how your future could grow at this special event in South Auckland.

Four business leaders from the MÄori and Pacific community will come together to share their stories in the upcoming Using Business For Good event run by He Manga Tauhokohoko, the University of Auckland Business School, on Wednesday 8 February 2023.

Join us at the University’s Te Papa Ako o Tai Tonga Campus in Manukau as our vibrant speakers bring business to life in this powerful discussion. This is the perfect opportunity for local business people in the area to connect with each other, hear inspirational stories and discover the University’s new campus. Our speakers include:

Nora Swann - Creative Entrepreneur

"Destination Purpose: Persevering in the business of fashion with courage and tenacity"

Nora is a passionate advocate for Pacific and MÄori designers. She founded the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show to champion emerging designers and runs Dressed in Confidence, a wellness programme aimed at building confidence for all ages. In 2022, Nora was presented with the Kanumea Afine Loto Toa - Pacific Woman in Business award by the Pacific Business Trust in recognition of her efforts to blaze a trail and uplift her community.

"My journey has been one of courage, hope, and of planting the seed of ‘what could be’. Leading a life that reflects what’s important to me both personally and professionally has been my focus as I’ve grown my business in the fashion industry."

Sione Taufa - University of Auckland Business School lecturer and New Zealand Tongan Business Council board member

"’Just trying to get upstairs’: How education gave a boy from Tonga a platform to live, learn and make a difference"

A Business School alumnus himself, Sione is now a Professional Teaching Fellow and serves as a board member on the New Zealand Tongan Business Council. He combines a wealth of governance experience with a deep love for teaching and an appreciation of the influence teachers have on the next generation.

He is passionate about creating change in the education system and teaching for MÄori and Pacific student success.

Dr Jamie Newth - CEO, Soul Capital and University of Auckland Business School lecturer

"Shifting power for our people and planet through impact investing and entrepreneurship"

Jamie is a lecturer of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Business School and the CEO of Soul Capital, an impact investment organisation that supports the entrepreneurs tackling social and environmental issues.

With experience in entrepreneurship, growth and strategy across the private, non-profit and social enterprise sectors, Jamie brings a unique lens on the topic of Using Business For Good.

Aroha Mane - News Manager and Multi-Media Journalist, MÄori Television

"Giving voice to Indigenous world views"

Aroha (NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Ruanui) is an experienced journalist, editor, presenter and researcher.

Throughout her career she has focused on highlighting the stories and achievements of the MÄori community and uplifting Indigenous voices, through her work at TVNZ and MÄori Television, as well as her previous role as the University’s first MÄori Media Adviser.

Event Details: Using Business For Good

Date: Wednesday 8 February 2023

Time: 5.30-7pm

Venue: Room 654-G02 (Ground Floor), Te Papa Ako o Tai Tonga Campus, 6 Osterley Way, Manukau City Centre

Refreshments will be provided. Please register to attend by February 3rd 2023.

Click here to register.