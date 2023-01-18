One Powerball player wins $23.5 million - Lotto NZ

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 21:22

It will be a night to remember for one lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $23.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $23.5 million prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Auckland City.

Tonight’s winner is the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple. The $6.3 million winners are looking forward to setting up their family for the future.

One lucky Strike player from Auckland won $1 million in tonight’s Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Rounding out tonight’s winners, one other Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 1 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Auckland City Auckland