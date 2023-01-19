Light rail not worth $50k per Auckland household - Auckland Ratepayers Alliance

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 10:37

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is backing Mayor Wayne Brown’s reported refusal to use ratepayer money to bail out the Government’s light rail boondoggle.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

"With Treasury now estimating light rail will cost up to $29.2 billion, the questions about value for money are obvious."

"At that cost, it is the equivalent to $53,570 per Auckland household - about 15 years' worth of the average household rates bill."

"And in the unlikely event that costs don’t escalate further, we’re still talking more than $25 grand per Auckland household - from Pukekohe to Warkworth to fund a tram that will disproportionately benefit the Prime Minister’s electorate."

"Even covering 10% of the cost is totally unaffordable for Auckland ratepayers. Wayne Brown is right to stand up to Wellington and refuse to write a blank cheque."