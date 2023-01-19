New CE begins mid-March - Napier City Council

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 12:53

Napier City Council has a new chief executive officer after an Extraordinary Council Meeting today confirmed the appointment.

Louise Miller will take up the position on Monday 13 March. Her most recent role was as Chief Executive of Kaipara District Council from September 2018 until October 2022. Since then she has been travelling in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Mayor Kirsten Wise says she is thrilled with Louise’s appointment and looking forward to working with her.

"We have a work programme ahead of us that will require a high calibre of talent, commitment to our shared goals and a future-focused mindset," says Mayor Wise. "These are all attributes Louise has and nurtures in others."

Louise is an experienced senior leader in local government having held key positions at Tauranga City Council and Dacorum Borough Council in Hertfordshire, England as well as in Kaipara.

"Napier has a lot going for it and it’s an attractive proposition for this quality of employment candidate," Mayor Wise says. "It’s beautiful and full of possibility, with a number of major significant projects in the pipeline, and huge opportunity to make real and lasting positive impacts for our community."

Louise Miller holds degrees from the University of Leicester and the University of London, and is an experienced leader of transformational change. She was chair of TaituarÄ Workforce Committee until late last year and has been awarded the TaituarÄ 2021 AskYourTeam Melbourne Business School Leadership Scholarship. In announcing the prize, judges noted:

"Louise clearly exemplifies what it means to be a local government leader with strong experience and authenticity."