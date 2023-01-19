Cartel Enforcement Global Review 2022

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 14:48

Since DLA Piper’s original review of global cartel enforcement in 2017 (and subsequent update in 2020), the world has been through unprecedented challenges - this year’s edition considers how the competition authorities responded during this period.

Now that the height of the pandemic seems to be past us, 2022 brought new momentum to anti-cartel enforcement activity. Authorities are focusing on sectors including technology and the digital economy, health and life sciences, agriculture and food, construction, transport, energy, and industrials.

DLA Piper’s 2022 update provides insights into trends that have emerged around the world, using our global network of competition and antitrust lawyers to track the latest developments in cartel enforcement.

