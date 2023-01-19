Ngati Rangi acknowledges resolute strength of PM Jacinda Ardern

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 16:29

Kei te māringi tonu ngā roimata, kei te tangihia tonutia ngā mate o te wā iti nei, haere atu rā ki te iwi nui i te pō, okioki mai ai. Huri te pō, nau mai te ao.

E te Pirima, tēnā koangē. Mōu i whakapau kaha i roto i tau nei. Tēnei te mihi, tēnei te whakamānawa o Ngāti Rangi ki a koe, kautau ko tō whānau. Ka nui te aroha.

Ngāti Rangi has added its voice to those recognising the visionary leadership and devoted service of Prime Minister, Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, in light of her resignation announced earlier today.

"Both at home and abroad, Prime Minister Ardern has been widely acclaimed for her compassionate leadership; her resolute strength and her decisive action in the face of adversity" said Ngāti Rangi Chair, Whetu Moataane.

"For Ngāti Rangi, we appreciate that it was in her term that our Deed of Settlement, Rukutia Te Mana, was enacted; that the significance of Puanga/Matariki was endorsed by the House; that she was the first Prime Minister to introduce a Wellbeing Budget".

"As a nation we acknowledge her remarkable dignity demonstrated in the wake of the massacre at the Christchurch mosques; her genuine warmth exemplified in the 1pm conversations with the country during the midst of a global pandemic" said Helen Leahy, Pouārahi for Ngāti Rangi.

"For our kaimahi, we commend her initiative during COVID of the Jobs for Nature funding that gave rise to Ruapehu WorX. We will always remember her endorsement of Whānau Ora in highlighting the legendary efforts undertaken during lockdown and beyond; to ensure no whānau was left behind".

"Her courageous statement today is powerful beyond measure. In publically acknowledging her self-reflection that it was time to go; she has shown us all the importance of work-life balance; the priority she places on whānau; and the value of knowing your strengths. We have the utmost admiration for her as a leader, as a māmā, as a wahine pūrotu".

"The difference she has made will be remembered most in our hearts, for the enormous efforts she made around attitudinal change. We think about her speech to Harvard University in May 2022 where she ended the speech by saying: "We are the richer for our difference, and poorer for our division. Through genuine debate and dialogue, through rebuilding trust in information and one another, through empathy - let us reclaim the space in between".