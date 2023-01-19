PR: Public service strengthened under Jacinda Ardern - Kerry Davies

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 17:54

Investment to strengthen the public service overseen by Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister will pay dividends for generations to come, says Kerry Davies, National Secretary of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Jacinda Ardern can be proud of the legacy she leaves for working people and the strengthened community and public services they rely on. Through the extraordinary demands of the COVID crisis and the other challenges that have beset New Zealand, Prime Minister Ardern provided steadfast leadership to New Zealanders and to public service workers," says Davies.

"Ardern's government has implemented the most far-reaching reforms to the public service since the 1980s, enabling better collaboration and more effective delivery of services to New Zealanders. Her government has delivered improvements to working conditions including 26 weeks paid parental leave, the Matariki public holiday, 10 days paid sick leave, pay equity settlements, and Fair Pay Agreements.

"Our 82,000 members have strived to serve New Zealanders and the government through extraordinary times, and will work equally diligently to implement the policies of the new Prime Minister and Ministers.

"The PSA will continue to advocate for better wages and working conditions for community and public sector workers", says Davies.