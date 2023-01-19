Wairarapa's tourism is 'shooting for the stars' now it’s a Dark Sky Reserve

Thursday, 19 January, 2023 - 19:00

The tourism and economic benefits for Wairarapa are going to be astronomical following it being anointed with official Dark Sky Reserve status, says Destination Wairarapa.

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) accredited the area of sky covering the South Wairarapa and Carterton districts. This ensures Wairarapa’s night skies are kept pristine and will remain among the best in the world.

"The Dark Sky Reserve status is a great win for our region," says Destination Wairarapa General Manager Anna Nielson.

"The potential for developing tourism around dark sky themes enhances the range of experiences we already offer."

With Reserve status as a platform, space-themed experiences will be developed in the Wairarapa as the demand increases for interpretive and educational experiences, says Nielson.

Dark skies experiences offer year-round appeal to visitors. This is a boon for the region which traditionally sees less tourism activity in the cooler months. In winter, it gets darker earlier, meaning stars are visible sooner, it is a prime viewing season.

There is potential to align tourism products alongside events such as Matariki, Greytown’s Festival of Christmas, and Featherston’s Booktown Festival.

"Our vision is also to grow strong cultural aspects to the dark skies sanctuary," adds Nielson. "In time, we would like to draw upon the unique Wairarapa perspective of Matariki and share local stories about the region, its history and incorporate MÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge) into the mahi."

Wairarapa’s proximity to Wellington is a point of difference for star lovers - the new reserve is the most accessible of the 21 protected Dark Sky Reserves in the world.